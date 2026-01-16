The Houston Texans have won 10 games in a row, including last week's Wild Card victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, and bring their red-hot play to Foxborough for a matchup with the No. 2 seed New England Patriots in the Divisional Round. The Patriots won their first playoff game since 2018, defeating the Los Angeles Chargers 16-3.

These are two of the best defenses in the league. The Texans were second in points allowed per game during the 2025 NFL regular season and only surrendered six against the Steelers, while the Patriots were fourth in points allowed per game and only conceded a field goal to L.A. With two stout defensive units, who should bettors be looking at when it comes to anytime touchdown scorer picks? We highlight two great options with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're looking for more NFL player props for Texans vs. Patriots or would like a game forecast for this Divisional Round clash, check out the SportsLine Projection Model.

Top Texans vs. Patriots anytime touchdown scorer props:

Stefon Diggs (+195)

Texans defense/special teams (+500)

Stefon Diggs anytime TD

The star receiver has only found paydirt once in his last eight games, so he's slightly due. Diggs went for 146 yards in his first matchup of the season against the Bills, his former team. And while he was quieter in the rematch (three catches for 26 yards), you know the revenge narrative matters for him. The Texans did not bring Diggs back after his injury last season, and that will surely be on the receiver's mind when he lines up against his former squad. Even though this Houston secondary is great, I expect Drake Maye to target Diggs heavily in an attempt to exploit aggressive defensive backs who do give up penalties at a high clip. That should mean enough opportunities to score for the veteran wideout.

Bet on Diggs as an anytime touchdown scorer in Texans vs. Patriots at DraftKings here:

Texans D/ST anytime TD

Diggs might pull one over on the Texans, but this is a unit capable of making game-changing plays at any moment. We already saw that in Pittsburgh with two defensive touchdowns, including a pick-6 on what could be the final pass of Aaron Rodgers' career. Houston has elite defensive talent and is playing with confidence, something the Patriots will be wary of. New England has looked ordinary against good teams and didn't fare particularly well offensively last week. At this price, it's worth backing a Houston defense that had two scores a week ago.