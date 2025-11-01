Drake Maye has been one of the breakout stars of the 2025 NFL season, and he leads the 6-2 New England Patriots into Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons riding a five-game winning streak. The Falcons are looking to get back on track after being demolished by the Dolphins 34-10 in Week 8, and they could pull off one of the bigger upsets of the season if they were to beat New England. This matchup features two of the better scoring defenses in the league, so who should you back when it comes to anytime touchdown scorer picks?

Here, we'll check out the best anytime touchdown scorer bets for Falcons vs. Patriots in Week 9. All odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. If you're looking to get into NFL betting, head to SportsLine for a full game forecast for Falcons vs. Patriots and more NFL player props recommendations.

Top Falcons vs. Patriots anytime touchdown scorer props:

Bijan Robinson (-130)

It's surprising to see Robinson at under -200 as an anytime touchdown scorer, especially since he's one of the most versatile players on the field. He's equally dynamic as a runner and pass catcher, and the Falcons operate their entire offense around him. Miami bottled up Robinson last week and New England will surely look to do the same, but the star running back is talented enough to find the end zone even in a challenging matchup.

Stefon Diggs (+155)

Diggs finally snapped his touchdown drought last week, scoring from a yard out in a 32-13 win. There could be a volume issue if the Patriots start pulling away early, as Diggs has has seen just 15 targets over the last three weeks after logging 12 against the Bills in Week 5. The Falcons have a strong secondary but Diggs thrives in tough matchups and Maye trusts him to make plays. I like the veteran to make it back-to-back weeks with a score.