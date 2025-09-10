The Week 2 NFL schedule includes a handful of big NFC matchups on Sunday, including big divisional matchups like Cowboys vs. Giants and Lions vs. Bears. All four of those teams lost their opener and are hoping to avoid the dreaded 0-2 starts, with only 32 of 279 teams that have dropped their first two games rebounding to make the playoffs since 1990. The latest Week 2 NFL odds list the Cowboys as 5.5-point home favorites over the Giants while the Lions are also favored by 5.5 at home over the Bears. The SportsLine Projection Model is taking the home-field advantage in both of those games as part of an all-NFC NFL parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook that pays out at over 9-1, and with the Ghost Leg parlay promotion, you'll still be paid out for your first two legs if you only miss one of these three picks.

The model simulates every game and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It also went 33-17 on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Three Sunday NFC betting picks for NFL Week 2 (odds subject to change):

Cowboys -5.5 vs. Giants (-110)

Lions -5.5 vs. Bears (-112)

Saints money line vs. 49ers (+180)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFC parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +912 (risk $100 to win $912).

Cowboys -5.5 vs. Giants (-110, DraftKings)



Dallas went 7-10 in 2024 and looked utterly lost in the second half of the season with Dak Prescott sidelined by a hamstring injury. However, the Cowboys covered as 8.5-point underdogs on the road against the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles and they had multiple opportunities late to win that game. Meanwhile, the Giants looked pretty listless in a 21-6 loss to the Commanders where they were outgained by more than 200 yards. Dallas has won nine of the last 10 outright and are 6-4 against the spread during that span. The model has the Cowboys covering in 54% of simulations.

Lions -5.5 vs. Bears (-112, DraftKings)



The Bears dominated the Vikings for a half and even took a two-score lead into the fourth quarter but couldn't capitalize on multiple opportunities to seal the deal offensively and then gassed out on the other side of the ball. Minnesota came back to win 27-24 and Chicago's fans have officially melted down after one game of the Ben Johnson era. Now Johnson will take a still struggling Caleb Williams to Detroit where Dan Campbell will be eager to prove that his former offensive coordinator wasn't what made the 15-win Lions tick last season. The model has the home team covering in 62% of simulations.

Saints money line vs. 49ers (+180, DraftKings)

The 49ers managed a 17-13 win over the Seahawks in Week 1, but at great cost. George Kittle was placed on injured reserve because of a hamstring injury, Jauan Jennings suffered a shoulder injury that will likely cost him some time and Brock Purdy is day-to-day with shoulder and toe injuries. Meanwhile, the Saints are coming off a 20-13 loss to the Cardinals, but Spencer Rattler did managed to play mistake-free football despite throwing it 46 times in his first start since winning an intense QB battle with Tyler Shough in camp. The model has the Saints winning outright in 44% of simulations, which far outpaces the 35.7% implied win probability.