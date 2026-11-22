The Minnesota Vikings take on the San Francisco 49ers in a key NFC matchup on 'Sunday Night Football' in Mexico City. The Vikings (7-2) entered Week 11 in a three-way tie for the NFC North lead, while the 49ers (8-1) lead the NFC West. Minnesota has the league's top scoring defense, allowing a league-low 14 points per game. San Francisco, meanwhile, has the second-most prolific scoring team in the NFL, averaging 31.2 points. San Fran's Mike Evans (Achilles) is listed as questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Estadio Banorte in Mexico City. The latest Vikings vs. 49ers odds have San Francisco as a 3.5-point favorite. Meanwhile, the over/under is 46.5 points. The all-time series is tied 25-25-1. Before making any Vikings vs. 49ers picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this matchup on a 40-17-3 roll on NFL picks involving the San Francisco 49ers, returning 23.8 units to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Vikings vs. 49ers. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for 49ers vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. 49ers spread 49ers -3.5 Vikings vs. 49ers over/under 46.5 points Vikings vs. 49ers money line 49ers -175, Vikings +147 Vikings vs. 49ers picks See picks at SportsLine Vikings vs. 49ers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top 49ers vs. Vikings predictions

White is leaning Under 46.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Under has hit in eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings. The Under is also 9-1 in the past 10 Vikings games, and is 4-0 when playing teams averaging more than 25 points per game. The Under is 5-0 when Minnesota is on the road or playing on neutral fields.

White sees points being at a premium in this matchup. "This Vikings defense is on another level, giving up 23 points or fewer and no more than two TDs in any game," White said. The 49ers defense has also limited foes to 21.8 points per game. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Vikings vs. 49ers picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins 49ers vs. Vikings on 'Sunday Night Football,' and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. 49ers spread you need to jump, all from the expert who is +23.8 units over his last 60 49ers picks, and find out.