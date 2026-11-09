A pair of hot teams clash when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle the Chicago Bears on 'Sunday Night Football.' Chicago has won three in a row, including a 34-17 thrashing of Seattle on Monday night. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, has a two-game winning streak after topping Atlanta 16-0 last Sunday. The Buccaneers (3-5), who entered Week 9 second in the NFC South, are 3-2 within the NFC. The Bears (6-2), who entered the weekend second in the NFC North, are 4-2 in the conference. Kyle Monangai (toe/thumb) is out for Chicago, while Emeka Egbuka (foot) is active for Tampa. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago. The Bears lead the all-time series 40-22, but Tampa has won the last two meetings, including a 27-17 win in 2023. The latest Buccaneers vs. Bears odds have Chicago as a 6-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The teams' respective spread records mirror their straight-up records, with Chicago at 6-2 and Tampa at 3-5. Before making any Bears vs. Buccaneers picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's Matt Severance.

Matt Severance is a well-connected writer and high-volume handicapper who has worked in the industry since 2005. He has returned $1,437 to $100 players over the past three NFL seasons. He enters this matchup on an 8-0 roll on NFL money-line picks and 5-1 on all NFL picks. Additionally, he has gone 14-7 roll on NFL picks involving the Bears, returning nearly $500 to $100 players at NFL betting sites. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Severance has zeroed in on Buccaneers vs. Bears. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bears vs. Buccaneers:

Buccaneers vs. Bears spread Bears -6 Buccaneers vs. Bears over/under 47.5 points Buccaneers vs. Bears money line Bears -270, Buccaneers +225 Buccaneers vs. Bears picks See picks at SportsLine Buccaneers vs. Bears streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Buccaneers vs. Bears predictions

Severance is leaning Under 48 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Under has hit in three of the last five head-to-head meetings. It is also 6-4 in the last 10 Tampa Bay games, and is 5-4 in the last nine Chicago matchups. The Bears are eighth in the league in scoring defense, allowing 20 points through their first eight games.

"SportsLine's model has the final score Chicago 28-20, but I'd be a bit surprised if there are 48 total points scored." See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Bears vs. Buccaneers picks

Severance also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Buccaneers vs. Bears on 'Sunday Night Football,' and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Buccaneers vs. Bears spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who has returned +4.9 units to $100 players over his last 21 Chicago Bears picks, and find out.