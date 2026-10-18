After losing two of their last three games, the Dallas Cowboys look to get back on track when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football. Dallas dropped a 24-16 decision to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5, while Green Bay cruised to a 31-7 win over the Chicago Bears. The Cowboys (2-3), who are 1-2 in conference play, are tied for second in the NFC East with the Philadelphia Eagles. The Packers (3-2), who have won two in a row, are in a three-way tie for second place in the NFC North. Green Bay defensive end Micah Parsons (knee) is not active for the game. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay holds a 22-17-1 edge in the all-time series and have won five of the last six meetings at home. The latest Cowboys vs. Packers odds have Dallas as a 1.5-point favorite, while the over/under is 53.5 points. Dallas at -112 on the money line (risk $112 to win $100). The Over is 4-1 for Dallas this season, while the Under is 3-2 for Green Bay. Before making any Cowboys vs. Packers, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this matchup on a 49-20-1 roll on NFL picks involving the Green Bay Packers, returning $2,529 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Cowboys vs. Packers. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Packers spread Cowboys -1.5 Cowboys vs. Packers over/under 53.5 points Cowboys vs. Packers money line Packers -108, Cowboys -112 Cowboys vs. Packers picks See picks at SportsLine Cowboys vs. Packers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cowboys vs. Packers predictions

White is leaning Over 52.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Over has hit in seven of the past 10 head-to-head meetings, including each of the last six. That includes the two combining for 80 points in a 40-40 tie last season on 'SNF.' The Over has also hit in nine of the past 10 Dallas games. the Over has also hit in three of the last four Cowboys games when going against teams averaging between 21 and 25 points per game.

Dallas is led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who has completed 67.2% of his passes for 1,381 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions. His top target is CeeDee Lamb, who has 39 catches for 507 yards and four touchdowns. He also has seven explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 49. The Cowboys average 27.6 points per game, seventh-best in the NFL.

Green Bay, meanwhile, has put up an average of 20.8 points a game. Quarterback Jordan Love helps power the Packers' offense. In five starts, he has completed 60.5% of his passes for 1,408 yards and 10 touchdowns with three interceptions. His top target is wide receiver Christian Watson, who has a team-high 26 receptions for 474 yards and six touchdowns. He has eight explosive plays of 20 or more yards, including a long of 81. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cowboys vs. Packers picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Packers spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $2,529 to $100 players over his last 70 Packers picks, and find out.