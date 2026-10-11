Teams on a bit of a roll clash when the Baltimore Ravens take on the Atlanta Falcons on 'Sunday Night Football.' Both teams have won two games in a row and hold a share of their respective division leads. The Ravens are tied with the Cleveland Browns at 3-1 on top of the AFC North. The Falcons, meanwhile, are 2-2 and tied with the Carolina Panthers for the NFC South lead. Baltimore heads into the contest without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has been ruled out with an ankle injury. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. After Baltimore opened as a field goal favorite, the latest Ravens vs. Falcons odds have Atlanta as a 3-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Atlanta is -175 on the money line (risk $175 to win $100). Before making any Falcons vs. Ravens picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. He enters this matchup on a 32-14-1 roll on NFL picks involving the Ravens, returning $1,627 to $100 players at NFL betting sites. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Tierney has zeroed in on Ravens vs. Falcons. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Falcons vs. Ravens:

Ravens vs. Falcons spread Falcons -3 Ravens vs. Falcons over/under 43.5 points Ravens vs. Falcons money line Falcons -175, Ravens +145 Ravens vs. Falcons picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Falcons streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Ravens vs. Falcons predictions

Tierney is leaning Under 43.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Under has hit in four of the five meetings between the teams since 2006. The Under has also hit in two of the past three Ravens games. It has also hit in four of the past seven Falcons games. Atlanta's defense has stepped up of late and is ranked eighth in the league, allowing 313 total yards per game and 23 points.

With Jackson possibly being out, the Ravens' offense will be taken over by veteran Tyler Huntley, who doesn't bring the same explosive traits. Running back Derrick Henry is among the team's leaders. In four games, he has carried 89 times for 374 yards (4.2 average) and seven touchdowns. He also has three explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 32. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Ravens vs. Falcons picks

Tierney also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Ravens vs. Falcons on Sunday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Falcons spread you need to jump on, all from the expert who has returned $1,627 to $100 players over his last 47 Baltimore Ravens picks, and find out.