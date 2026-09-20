After looking like the team that won three Super Bowls this past decade, the Kansas City Chiefs look to continue that momentum when they battle the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City opened the season with a 31-10 thrashing of the Denver Broncos on Monday night, while Indianapolis dropped a 41-23 decision to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. The Colts (0-1), who have lost eight consecutive games dating back to last season, are 2-6 on the road since last September. The Chiefs (1-0), who have made the postseason in 10 of the last 11 seasons, are 6-4 on their home field since the start of 2025. Kansas City remains without starting LT Josh Simmons (back). Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., where the home team won the last matchup, 23-20, in Nov. 2025. The latest Colts vs. Chiefs odds have Kansas City as a 6-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Indy is 8-8-2 against the spread since the start of last season, with Kansas City at 7-10-1 ATS. Before making any Colts vs. Chiefs picks, be sure to see what R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Over the past 11 years, his Vegas contest picks are 508-424-28 (54.5 percent). White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this season on a 31-19-3 roll on picks involving the Colts, returning $1,004 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Colts vs. Chiefs. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chiefs vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Chiefs spread Chiefs -6 Colts vs. Chiefs over/under 45.5 points Colts vs. Chiefs money line Chiefs -280, Colts +229 Colts vs. Chiefs picks See picks at SportsLine Colts vs. Chiefs streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Colts vs. Chiefs predictions

White is leaning Under 46.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. Both Patrick Mahomes (ACL, MCL) of the Chiefs and Daniel Jones (Achilles) of the Colts are coming back from injury and have been slowed a bit early on. Mahomes did throw two touchdown passes and ran for another score on Monday against the Broncos. He threw for a modest 184 yards.

Jones, meanwhile, was held to 166 yards passing with one touchdown and one interception in the loss to Baltimore. The Under has hit in eight of the last 10 head-to-head matchups between the Colts and Chiefs. The Under has also hit in nine of the past 10 Kansas City games, including each of the last six. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Colts vs. Chiefs picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Colts vs. Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colts vs. Chiefs spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,004 to $100 players over his last 53 Indianapolis picks, and find out.