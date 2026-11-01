After nearly pulling off a stunner and then coming off a bye, the Washington Commanders (1-4-1) will look to hand the Philadelphia Eagles (2-5) their sixth consecutive loss when they meet in a key NFC East matchup on 'Sunday Night Football.' Philadelphia is coming off a 38-21 loss at Dallas on Monday night, while Washington has had a week to prepare after falling 23-17 to then-unbeaten San Francisco on Oct. 19. Philadelphia is missing several key players due to injury, including starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) and receiver DeVonta Smith (hamstring). Washington, meanwhile, has lost wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) for the year. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md. The latest Eagles vs. Commanders odds have Washington as a 6-point favorite. The over/under for total points scored is 40.5. Before making any Eagles vs. Commanders picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth football analysis site. A CBS Sports HQ analyst who also is featured on the Early Edge, Hunt regularly can be seen breaking down NFL and CFB matchups. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 in the NFL (plus $1,075 for $100 players) on NFL betting sites. He is 31-18-2 on his last 51 NFL picks involving the Philadelphia Eagles, returning $1,085 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Eagles vs. Commanders. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Commanders vs. Eagles:

Eagles vs. Commanders spread Commanders -6 Eagles vs. Commanders over/under 40.5 points Eagles vs. Commanders money line Commanders -260, Eagles +225 Eagles vs. Commanders picks See picks at SportsLine Eagles vs. Commanders streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Commanders vs. Eagles predictions

Hunt is leaning Under 40.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Under has dominated in the last 10 meetings between the teams, hitting eight times. It has also hit in five of the last 10 Eagles games, and in eight of the last 10 Commanders games. Neither team scores much as is evident in their league rankings for points scored. Washington is ranked tied for 20th in scoring at 22 points per game, while Philadelphia is 29th at 18.1.

The Eagles now enter the week having lost several weapons on offense, including Hurts. Backup quarterback Tanner McKee has taken over. The former sixth-round pick has completed 57.8% of his passes for 933 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions.

Washington, meanwhile, is without its most explosive offensive player in McLaurin. Veteran receiver Stefon Diggs will try to fill the void. In five starts, he has 24 receptions for 214 yards and four touchdowns. Hunt is confident not many points will be scored on Sunday night. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Eagles vs. Commanders picks

Hunt also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Eagles vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Eagles vs. Commanders spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,085 to $100 players over his last 51 Philadelphia Eagles ATS picks, and find out.