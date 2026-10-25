The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks will look to snap a two-game losing streak when they battle the Kansas City Chiefs in a key NFL matchup on 'Sunday Night Football.' Kansas City downed the Los Angeles Chargers 22-6 on Sunday, while Seattle dropped a 17-14 decision at Denver on Oct. 15. The Chiefs (5-0), who entered the week as one of three unbeaten teams, are facing an NFC foe for the first time this season. The Seahawks (3-3), who are second in the NFC West, are 2-1 against AFC opponents in 2026. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lumen Field in Seattle. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 34-19, with Kansas City winning the last meeting 24-10 in 2022. The latest Chiefs vs. Seahawks odds have Seattle as a 3-point favorite, with the over/under at 42.5. Seattle is at -148 on the money line (risk $148 to win $100), with Kansas City priced at +124 (risk $100 to win $124). Before making any Chiefs vs. Seahawks picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's Emory Hunt.

Hunt played running back at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and coached high school football before starting Football Gameplan, an in-depth football analysis site. A CBS Sports HQ analyst who also is featured on the Early Edge, Hunt regularly can be seen breaking down NFL and CFB matchups. Over the past three seasons, Hunt is 132-111-2 in the NFL (plus $1,075 for $100 players) on NFL betting sites. He is 28-16-1 on his last 45 NFL picks involving the Seattle Seahawks, returning $1,035 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Hunt has zeroed in on Chiefs vs. Seahawks. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Seahawks vs. Chiefs:

Chiefs vs. Seahawks spread Seahawks -3 Chiefs vs. Seahawks over/under 42.5 points Chiefs vs. Seahawks money line Seahawks -148, Chiefs +124 Chiefs vs. Seahawks picks See picks at SportsLine Chiefs vs. Seahawks streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Chiefs vs. Seahawks predictions

Hunt is leaning Under 42.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Under hit in the last meeting between the teams, a 24-10 Kansas City win in 2022. The Under has hit in eight of the last 10 Kansas City games. The Under is also 4-3 in Seattle's last seven games.

Seattle is led by quarterback Sam Darnold, who has completed 60.4% of his passes for 1,033 yards and seven touchdowns. He has been intercepted seven times. His top target has been wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has 49 receptions for 717 yards and seven touchdowns. He has 10 explosive plays of over 20 yards, including a season long of 82.

Kansas City is led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has completed 66.5% of his passes for 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns, with three interceptions. Running back Kenneth Walker III leads the team with 106 carries for 665 yards (6.3 average) and six touchdowns. He also has 14 receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Hunt is confident not many points will be scored on Sunday night. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Chiefs vs. Seahawks picks

Hunt also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Chiefs vs. Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chiefs vs. Seahawks spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,035 to $100 players over his last 45 Seattle Seahawks ATS picks, and find out.