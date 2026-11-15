The Pittsburgh Steelers meet the Cincinnati Bengals with first place on the line in the AFC North on 'Sunday Night Football.' Pittsburgh is the defending division champion, while Cincinnati last won the AFC North in 2022. The Steelers (6-2), who are 2-1 within the division, have won four in a row. The Bengals (6-2), who are 1-1 against AFC North foes, are also on a four-game winning streak. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The latest Steelers vs. Bengals odds have Cincinnati as a 3.5-point favorite. Meanwhile, the over/under is 49.5 points. Pittsburgh leads the all-time series 73-41, although the teams have split the last four meetings. The Over sports a 5-3 record for Cincinnati this season, while the total has a 4-4 record in Pittsburgh games. Before making any Bengals vs. Steelers picks, be sure to see the 'Sunday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's R.J. White.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this matchup on a 34-18-2 roll on NFL picks involving the Cincinnati Bengals, returning 13.5 units to $100 players, and returning 13.3 units on his last 61 picks in Pittsburgh Steelers games. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Steelers vs. Bengals. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bengals vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Bengals spread Bengals -3.5 Steelers vs. Bengals over/under 49.5 points Steelers vs. Bengals money line Bengals -180, Steelers +150 Steelers vs. Bengals picks See picks at SportsLine Steelers vs. Bengals streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Bengals vs. Steelers predictions

White is leaning Over 49.5 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings. It has also hit in four of the past six Steelers games, and in five of the last eight Bengals matchups. Cincinnati is averaging 30 points per game, second-best in the league. White sees a lot of points being scored on Sunday night.

"The Bengals offense has been on fire since largely ditching the under-center strategy at halftime of Week 7, scoring 15 touchdowns in the span of five halves and one overtime period," White said. The Steelers also have found the end zone with frequency. Over the past four games, Pittsburgh has scored 26 or more points three times. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Steelers vs. Bengals picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Steelers vs. Bengals on 'Sunday Night Football,' and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Steelers vs. Bengals spread you need to jump, all from the expert who is +13.5 units over his last 54 Bengals picks and +13.3u over his last 61 Steelers picks, and find out.