John Harbaugh makes his New York Giants coaching debut when New York entertains the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Harbaugh coached the Baltimore Ravens for the past 18 years before moving on this past offseason. The Giants, who finished fourth in the division at 4-13, were 3-5 on their home field in 2025. The Cowboys, who were second in the NFC East at 7-9-1, were 3-6 on the road a year ago. Giants wideout Malik Nabers (knee) is a game-time decision. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The latest Cowboys vs. Giants odds have Dallas as a 3-point favorite, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. New York was 9-8 ATS last season, while Dallas was 7-10 versus the line. Before making any Cowboys vs. Giants picks, be sure to see what R.J. White has to say.

CBS Sports' managing editor of Fantasy and gambling, White twice has cashed huge in the world's most prestigious handicapping tournament, the Westgate Las Vegas SuperContest. Over the past 11 years, his Vegas contest picks are 508-424-28 (54.5 percent). White consistently crushes the NFL: He went 803-705-41 on ATS picks from 2017-25, returning more than $2,700 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in against the spread picks on NFL betting sites. He enters this season on a 35-23-1 roll on picks involving the Giants, returning $1,012 to $100 players. Anyone following his picks on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, White has zeroed in on Cowboys vs. Giants. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Giants vs. Cowboys:

Cowboys vs. Giants spread Cowboys -3 Cowboys vs. Giants over/under 47.5 points Cowboys vs. Giants money line Cowboys -167, Giants +140 Cowboys vs. Giants picks See picks at SportsLine Cowboys vs. Giants streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cowboys vs. Giants predictions

White is leaning Under 48 combined points for over/under betting at betting apps. Both teams have worked hard to improve their porous defenses from a year ago. Offensively, both teams were in the top half of the league in total yardage. Each ranked in the lower half in total defense.

Dallas is led by veteran quarterback Dak Prescott, who enters his 11th season. Despite being a little long in the tooth, Prescott finished 2025 by throwing for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions for a 99.5 rating. New York, meanwhile, will have second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart under center. He played in 14 games his rookie season, completing 63.7% of his passes for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns with just five interceptions. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Cowboys vs. Giants picks

White also has found a crucial X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Cowboys vs. Giants on Sunday Night Football, and what X-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cowboys vs. Giants spread you need to jump, all from the expert who has returned $1,012 to $100 players over his last 59 New York Giants picks, and find out.