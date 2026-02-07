Will there even be any touchdowns scored in Super Bowl 60? Of course there will. A lot has been made of the defenses heading into the Seahawks vs. Patriots NFL Championship matchup -- set for Sunday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET -- and rightfully so. They are two of the stingiest units in the league, but the offenses are pretty strong in their own right. The Over/Under for total points scored is set relatively low for Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., with the total listed at 45.5 in the Patriots vs. Seahawks odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Still, the total was set the same at DraftKings for Seattle's 31-27 victory against the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, where the teams combined for 875 total yards.

The Seahawks are 4.5-point favorites, and given that these were two of the top five scoring offenses in the NFL during the regular season, the defenses will have their work cut out for them. Seattle's Sam Darnold and the Patriots' Drake Maye both threw for more than 4,000 yards in the regular season, and they combined for 56 touchdown passes. Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba was the NFL's leading receiver (1,793 yards), and New England's Stefon Diggs had 85 receptions and topped 1,000 yards, so this matchup has its share of playmakers. If you want to place a wager on an anytime touchdown scorer in Seahawks vs. Patriots, you just need to look at it from all angles and get a feel for the defenses' strengths and weaknesses.

Neither defense gives up a lot of points. In fact, they were two of the best units in the regular season, with Seattle allowing 17.2 points, fewest in the league, and New England yielding the fourth-fewest at 18.8. But only the Los Angeles Rams scored more than these two teams in the regular season, with both averaging more than 28 points per game. So, who will find the end zone in Super Bowl 60? We've picked two anytime touchdown scorers for the Patriots vs. Seahawks Super Bowl, with odds from DraftKings and guidance from SportsLine's projection model and experts. For more NFL betting tips and Super Bowl picks, including prop bets and anytime touchdown scorers, check out our Super Bowl home page. You can also visit the SportsLine Projection Model's game forecast for Seahawks vs. Patriots.

Top Seahawks vs. Patriots anytime touchdown scorer props:

Kenneth Walker III anytime TD

With Zach Charbonnet out, Walker is finally getting some action in red zone, but he doesn't need to plunge in from short yardage to score. The Seahawks should lean on Walker hard in this game, and he has the ability to break big gains if he gets into open space. The fourth-year back had just five touchdowns in the regular season but has four in two playoff games. He also has 256 total yards. Seattle could get him more involved on passes out of the backfield against this tough defense, and I think he'll score more than once. Walker to score first is +350 and 2+TDs is +275 at DraftKings. While those bets don't usually appeal to me, I might make a (small) exception here.

Hunter Henry anytime TD scorer

I'm on board with many of the experts on this one, as the Seahawks are vulnerable to tight ends like Henry. Seattle allowed six touchdowns to tight ends this season and roughly 64 yards per game to the position. Given that Maye will likely be under assault all night and Seattle will be taking away his downfield options, even if he has time to look, Henry will be a critical piece Sunday. Henry also gets a huge share of red-zone targets, with his 35.5% target share inside the 20 ranking second among NFL tight ends. The veteran has scored eight touchdowns this season, including the playoffs. Playing against a defense that applies a lot of pressure, the tight ends and running backs will be Maye's best friends, and Henry is as reliable as they come. With the solid plus-money payout, I think this is one of the best bets on the board.