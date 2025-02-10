The Philadelphia Eagles are NFL champions after routing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59, scoring the first 34 points of the game en route to a 40-22 victory in New Orleans. The morning after, the Eagles stood as favorites to win the 2026 Super Bowl as well at a majority of sportsbooks.

The Eagles will open their title defense on Thursday, Sept. 4, with the potential to face the Washington Commanders (in a rematch of the NFC Championship), Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears or even the Dallas Cowboys. Before that kickoff, we'll have nearly seven months to discuss NFL storylines, trades, cuts, free-agent signings, the NFL Draft and plenty more. We're starting with our initial look at the consensus Super Bowl 60 odds and ranking all 32 teams in terms of best betting value.

We took the post-Super Bowl Monday morning odds from BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel and averaged them together to get a consensus number for each NFL team to the Super Bowl 60. Then, we figure out which teams have a better shot at winning the Super Bowl than their odds suggest.

Last year, we ranked the Eagles sixth due to "clear upgrades at both coordinator spots" and nearly put them top three before wondering if the defense could get completely turned around in one offseason. The Chiefs were first, even at +675, and two teams the Eagles beat on their road to the championship, the Rams (+3250) and Packers (+2200), were second and third. The Commanders ranked in the top half despite not having a QB and sitting at +13125 on the consensus line.

Who gets the top spot for Super Bowl 60 betting value? Let's start at the bottom and work our way up, but first, the odds.

Super Bowl 60 odds

Team Consensus BetMGM Caesars DraftKings FanDuel Eagles +644 +650 +625 +600 +700 Chiefs +688 +750 +650 +700 +650 Ravens +694 +700 +675 +700 +700 Bills +706 +750 +675 +700 +700 Lions +950 +800 +1100 +1000 +900 49ers +1525 +1400 +1400 +1600 +1700 Commanders +1825 +2000 +1700 +1800 +1800 Bengals +2050 +1800 +2000 +2000 +2400 Packers +2050 +2000 +2000 +1800 +2400 Chargers +2600 +2500 +2400 +2800 +2700 Rams +2700 +2500 +2200 +2800 +3300 Texans +2950 +2500 +2800 +3000 +3500 Buccaneers +3475 +3500 +3500 +3500 +3400 Vikings +3700 +3500 +3500 +4000 +3800 Broncos +3700 +4000 +3500 +3500 +3800 Bears +3825 +4000 +3500 +4000 +3800 Dolphins +4850 +4000 +5000 +6500 +3900 Falcons +5825 +6000 +6000 +6500 +4800 Seahawks +5875 +6000 +6000 +6500 +5000 Cowboys +6150 +6600 +6000 +6500 +5500 Cardinals +6275 +6600 +6000 +7000 +5500 Steelers +6875 +8000 +5500 +6500 +7500 Jets +10125 +10000 +8000 +13000 +9500 Jaguars +10250 +10000 +10000 +10000 +11000 Patriots +10375 +12500 +10000 +8000 +11000 Colts +10500 +10000 +10000 +11000 +11000 Raiders +11750 +15000 +10000 +11000 +11000 Panthers +12250 +15000 +10000 +13000 +11000 Browns +12750 +15000 +10000 +15000 +11000 Saints +14375 +15000 +12500 +15000 +15000 Titans +18750 +20000 +20000 +20000 +15000 Giants +21250 +30000 +20000 +20000 +15000

Super Bowl 60 betting value rankings

32. Dallas Cowboys (+6150)

The Cowboys have an impressive core in Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons but the strangely delayed coaching change leading to a questionable promotion for Brian Schottenheimer doesn't inspire confidence in this team, and its spot at the bottom is due to an ambitious 20th place in odds between two NFC West teams I believe are way more likely to be competitive.

31. Cleveland Browns (+12750)

Only three teams are below the Browns in consensus odds, but you can make an argument they should be last with an albatross contract at QB and Myles Garrett trying to force his way out. Maybe a QB like Shadeur Sanders can turn things around, but without a competent supporting cast in place I don't think this team has what it takes to compete in the AFC North.

30. New Orleans Saints (+14375)

The multiyear project of rebuilding the offensive line has yet to bear fruit, leaving little to build around on the roster and a new coach coming in to try and make this team competitive. We'll see what cap machinations are in store for the team that always starts the offseason in a deep hole.

29. Las Vegas Raiders (+11750)

It's fair to wonder what Pete Carroll has left in the tank as an NFL head coach in 2025, and it's also fair to wonder where the talent is going to come from for this team once you get past Brock Bowers and Maxx Crosby to compete in a division with three playoff-caliber teams.

28. Carolina Panthers (+12250)

Bryce Young may have saved his career with some quality performances in the back half of the season, but this is still a roster that needs a lot of work to have a shot at competing even in one of the more wide-open divisions in football.

27. New York Jets (+10125)

Moving on from Aaron Rodgers is addition by subtraction, but even with star skill players like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, I can't see this team with a new coaching staff making a run. The defense may need to be replenished with several key players heading to free agency, and tackle remains an issue as well.

26. Pittsburgh Steelers (+6875)

The Steelers are strong defensively and have Mike Tomlin, so it's hard to place them this low. But with no QBs in place for 2025 and not much at the skill positions besides the enigmatic George Pickens, I don't have a lot of confidence in them getting over the hump to compete with the top-tier teams unless they get very lucky with a QB in the draft.

25. Indianapolis Colts (+10500)

We'll see if the defensive coordinator change helps a defense with some interesting talent, especially if E.J. Speed can be retained. The offensive line is in need of some work in the middle next to Quenton Nelson, but the main player holding this team back is under center, and it's going to take a big step forward in Anthony Richardson's development to make this team a contender.

24. New York Giants (+21250)

Last in odds by a wide margin, the Giants have no quarterback in place and will likely hope to get one of the top two signal-callers in the draft. I do like the talent in the front seven on defense along with a star at receiver in Malik Nabers, so I could see this team making at least a little noise with a good offseason, and I don't think the Colts have twice as good a chance to win the Super Bowl as this team.

23. Miami Dolphins (+4850)

A Dolphins offense that looked elite in 2023 struggled for long stretches of 2024 even when Tua Tagovailoa was on the field, and while this team has talent at edge defender, a lot of work is needed in the trenches on both sides of the ball. If Tyreek Hill ends up moving to a new team this offseason, I can't see any reason to back the Dolphins at these odds.

22. Tennessee Titans (+18750)

The No. 1 overall pick and a relatively easy division could help the Titans make a run in 2025, or they could trade the top pick for a massive haul to a team like the Raiders or Jets looking to make a splash at QB and bide their time for 2026. This is probably the last team I can't really make a solid case for backing at their odds.

21. Jacksonville Jaguars (+10250)

A healthy Trevor Lawrence could give a new coaching staff a chance to compete out the gate, and the Jaguars have room to work with just Brandon Scherff as a pending free agent. Add a top-five pick to this roster and I can at least see a chance this team is competing for a playoff spot down the stretch.

20. Chicago Bears (+3825)

Ben Johnson is an exciting head-coaching hire so I get the optimism for this team, but putting them just behind the Broncos and Vikings seems like we're being too aggressive in his first season at the helm. The offensive line is night and day to what Johnson had in Detroit, so I'm not expecting Caleb Williams to immediately turn into an MVP contender with his new head coach.

19. Los Angeles Chargers (+2600)

I wanted to be higher on a Jim Harbaugh team that beat my expectations this past year, but Justin Herbert needs help at the skill positions beyond Ladd McConkey and the defense has several key players heading to FA, including edge rusher Khalil Mack. I think the Chargers should be listed behind at least the Rams and Texans.

18. Cincinnati Bengals (+2050)

I expect there to be a fair amount of hype for the Bengals, because Joe Burrow is an MVP-caliber quarterback, Ja'Marr Chase is one of the best receivers in the game and Trey Hendrickson gives the team a strong edge presence. Of course, you could've said the same thing about the Cowboys' star trio last year and look what happened. There are too many issues on the roster for me to back this team as tied for eighth in consensus odds with the Packers, who I feel are in a much stronger position.

17. Atlanta Falcons (+5825)

If Michael Penix is the real deal, the Falcons could have a great offense next season with their weapons. But the defense remains a major issue that will likely sink this team in the playoffs even if it can win the division. With the Kirk Cousins contract hanging around their necks, the Falcons are more likely a team to look at for 2026.

16. Minnesota Vikings (+3700)

We should be more excited for a team that nearly earned the No. 1 seed in the NFC this past season, but Sam Darnold showed he's not a quarterback you can count on to make a deep playoff run and we have no idea what we're getting with J.J. McCarthy if that's the route Minnesota goes. There are several key defensive players heading to free agency as well so it may be tough for this team to repeat as a playoff contender in a competitive division.

15. Arizona Cardinals (+6275)

The Cardinals looked like they had a real shot of winning the NFC West heading into the bye, and there's a shot that having the fourth-most cap space to start the offseason gets this roster enough upgrades on both sides of the ball to finish the job in 2025. I'd feel more confident in this team if we saw more from Marvin Harrison Jr. as a rookie.

14. Denver Broncos (+3700)

If Bo Nix takes the next step, this could be a fun Broncos team that leans on an excellent offensive line to grind out wins, but there just isn't enough at the skill positions for me to have a lot of confidence in Denver at this number. If they can make a splash addition at receiver or even running back, my hopes for this team go up.

13. New England Patriots (+10375)

The project of fixing this team is probably going to take more than one offseason considering how awful the offense is around Drake Maye, and it may be worth exploring a trade down from No. 3 overall for a package to get this roster into competitive form before Maye's rookie contract is up. Mike Vrabel has a history of overperforming with the talent at his disposal, so I think this team can still make waves if its NFL-high $123 million in cap space is put to good use.

12. Detroit Lions (+950)

This past season was the Lions' big shot before the coaching staff moved on, and I don't know what we should expect from this team moving forward. Getting the defense healthy could make the Lions a contender again, but the coordinator losses combined with Jared Goff having a lower ceiling at QB than many contenders makes the Lions overpriced to me.

11. Washington Commanders (+1825)

An unexpected run with a rookie QB has the Commanders higher in consensus odds than they probably deserve, much like Houston last season. Unlike Houston, the Commanders play in a division with the defending Super Bowl champions who could be just as good next year. I think having this team seventh in consensus odds is wildly optimistic even with an MVP contender under center.

10. Seattle Seahawks (+5875)

This is probably as high as I can get away with putting the Seahawks, and potentially even too high. I loved them last offseason with the coaching change to Mike Macdonald, and his defense really came together down the stretch. If the offensive line gets fortified, the only thing holding this team back may be at quarterback, and we'll see how Geno Smith fares under another new offensive coordinator.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+3475)

The Buccaneers again lost a talented offensive coordinator to a head-coaching job, which makes me less confident in this offense heading into next year, but the O-line is fantastic and Jalen McMillan emerged as a quality No. 2 receiver to allow the team to move on from Chris Godwin. If this team can find some answers at edge rusher, the Bucs could make a run in the playoffs.

8. Houston Texans (+2950)

Credit to the Texans for making a change at offensive coordinator despite the team's success this year, and we'll see if it pays off. The defense has the potential to be excellent, but I worry about C.J. Stroud's weapons behind that offensive line. If this team has a great offseason, it's possible I grab them in the neighborhood of +3000.

7. Los Angeles Rams (+2700)

This is a team with a fantastic young defense and a Super Bowl-caliber QB in Matthew Stafford if he agrees to a restructured contract, but the weapons on this team are lacking behind Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams once Cooper Kupp is traded. The possibility of Stafford himself following Kupp out the door stops me from ranking the Rams higher, but if that gets worked out and a quality WR2 is added in free agency I'll be back on board.

6. San Francisco 49ers (+1525)

It speaks highly to how much the market believes in Kyle Shanahan and this perennial contender that it's sixth in consensus odds coming off a 6-11 season, and even with that I still think this might be a nice value as it's clearly a Super Bowl-caliber roster if health permits. If Deebo Samuel gets traded and offseason hype causes other teams to surpass the 49ers and drive their odds down, this is a team I'll be looking to play.

5. Kansas City Chiefs (+688)

Yes, you can make an argument for the Chiefs to be No. 1 in betting value any time they're higher than +400 with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid leading the charge. And yet, left tackle is still a problem, several key defenders are free agents (as is guard Trey Smith), receiver depth is needed and Travis Kelce is probably a non-factor moving forward. They'll figure it out and make another deep playoff run, but I can't get behind making this team the AFC favorite at this point.

4. Baltimore Ravens (+694)

The Ravens just got one of the best seasons in history from their quarterback despite finishing second in MVP voting, and the core of the team is pretty well set. There are questions on the offensive line with left tackle Ronnie Stanley headed to free agency, and the Chiefs showed us not to take those lightly, but I'd give this team shorter odds than the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl so I have to rank them higher.

3. Buffalo Bills (+706)

The Bills just got an MVP season from their quarterback even if it wasn't one of the best seasons in history, and the core of the team is pretty well set. Unlike with Baltimore, the offensive line looks strong and the key players heading into free agency consist of just role player Amari Cooper and cornerback Rasul Douglas. There are certainly areas of the team that need to be addressed, but getting this team at longer odds than either the Ravens or Chiefs feels like a steal.

2. Green Bay Packers (+2050)

A quick playoff exit is causing the Packers to be underrated. A great coaching staff allowed this team to win games when Jordan Love missed time, and the only two games the Packers lost by more than a field goal were by five in Brazil against the eventual Super Bowl champs and by 10 to the Lions in a game where they had six drives of 50+ yards and only 14 points while holding Detroit to only three good drives. I'd love to see them land a true WR1 to take the team to the next level, but I think either way they should be favored in the NFC North and might be the second best team in the conference despite these odds.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (+644)

It feels like the Eagles aren't getting enough credit for how good they were with these odds, closing the season on a 16-1 run with elite play on both sides of the ball and an unbelievable destruction of the mighty Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Considering they only have to play one of the Chiefs, Ravens and Bills in the playoff while the others beat up on each other, and considering the state of the NFC, I'm surprised the Eagles aren't closer to +500 here.