Considering my Chicago Bears have been in the Super Bowl only twice all-time and not in two decades (sigh), my focus on the big game is usually all the excellent cross-sport props provided by the various sportsbooks. I use those a lot personally on a daily basis as I'm a money line favorite bettor and generally pair two higher-priced plays into one cheaper one.

For Sunday's Super Bowl 60 between the Seahawks and Patriots from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, I let DraftKings do the heavy lifting in that regard. The book also offers cross-sport props with this weekend's WM Phoenix Open on the PGA Tour as well as a few tie-ins with European soccer matches Sunday, but I'll stick with that day's NBA games. If any NBA players are scratched due to injury or rest, then all bets would be void. James Harden being traded to from L.A. to Cleveland eliminated one option.

All those NBA games -- ditto college basketball, while the NHL is on its Olympic break -- will be well finished by the 6:30 ET kickoff in a rematch of Super Bowl 49 won by the Patriots 28-24 in Glendale on that memorable last-minute goal-line interception from Russell Wilson. Incidentally, 28-24 in favor of Patriots again is taking the most action at DraftKings on the correct score market. That remains the only 28-24 result in the game. The SportsLine Projection Model forecasts a 24-20 final in favor of Seattle.

Patriots points (+100) vs. Karl Anthony Towns points (-110)

Towns and the Knicks are in Boston on Sunday for an ABC national TV game at noon ET. A not unimportant game, either, in terms of a possible playoff tiebreaker with the Knicks and Celtics jockeying for the second seed in the East behind Detroit. New York reportedly listened to trade offers on KAT but stood pat. He is averaging 19.9 points per game, Towns' fewest since his 2015-16 rookie season with Minnesota. His overall shooting (46.5%) and 3-point shooting (35.6%) are way down from last year. But Towns is averaging 27.5 PPG in two contests against Boston this season.

New England's team total is 19.5. Led by possible NFL MVP Drake Maye, the Patriots averaged 28.8 points in the regular season against one of the easiest slates in recent history, but that number is down to 18.0 PPG in the playoffs and Maye is dealing with a sore shoulder. Seattle led the NFL in allowing 17.2 points during the regular season, becoming the first team with the No. 1 scoring defense to reach the Super Bowl since the 2016 Patriots. In the postseason, the Seahawks are down to 16.5 PPG allowed.

Pick: Towns

Jaxon Smith-Njigba catches (+110) vs. Jaylen Brown rebounds (+110)

Seattle's breakout star Smith-Njigba, likely to be named NFL Offensive Player of the Year at the NFL Awards show Thursday, became only the fifth player in league history to lead the NFL in receiving yards and reach the Super Bowl. The previous four all won. As for receptions, JSN was fourth this season with 119 catches (averaged 7.0 per game) and fifth in targets with 163. In two playoff games, he has 13 catches. Smith-Njigba will likely be shadowed by the NFL's top cornerbacks in Patriots Pro Bowler Christian Gonzalez. In 14 regular season games, quarterbacks threw his way 62 times and completed just 21 passes. Smith-Njigba's season low is two catches and his high 10 if we include the postseason. His receptions prop line on Sunday is 6.5.

Brown and the Celtics are at Madison Square Garden for that noon tip Sunday as we mentioned above with the All-Star having a career season – including a career-best 7.0 rebounds per game. The C's did add some size at the trade deadline in Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9.0 RPG), so perhaps that eliminates a couple of rebound opportunities for Brown going forward. Brown's season high is 13 rebounds and his low is two. He is averaging 4.0 rebounds in two games this season vs. New York. A tie is +800 and certainly possible, but I'll never bet a tie or draw.

Pick: Smith-Njigba

Drake Maye rush yards (-105) vs. Anthony Edwards PRA (-110)

PRA is shorthand for points + rebounds + assists in case you are new to this, and Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game for a PRA of 38.7. But "Ant" is capable of a 40-point night at any time and had 39 as recently as Monday in Memphis. His Timberwolves host the Clippers at 3 p.m. ET Sunday. That should mean Edwards is guarded by one of the great defenders in modern history in Kawhi Leonard, even if he's not quite what he used to be. And Kawhi is always a possibility to miss a game. These teams have met once this season, a 109-106 Wolves home win on Dec. 6. Edwards had an off night at 3-for-11 from the field for 15 points along with six boards and four assists. Leonard played in that one.

Might the Patriots' Maye run a bit more in the Super Bowl with that injured shoulder? Maye averaged 26.5 rush yards during the regular season but is up to 47.0 YPG in the postseason. His 141 rush yards in this postseason are more than Tom Brady had in his playoff career (133), by the way. In the regular season, that terrific Seattle defense allowed just 6.7 yards per quarterback scramble, ranking 11th in the league. In the playoffs, opposing attempts have 57 yards on seven plays, averaging 8.1 yards per. Maye's Over/Under rush total Sunday is 38.5 yards.

Pick: Edwards

Mack Hollins receiving yards (-105) vs. Kawhi Leonard points (-110)

As noted above, Leonard and the Clippers are in the Twin Cities on Sunday afternoon. Leonard's offensive usage should be off the charts after James Harden was traded to Cleveland on Tuesday. Leonard looks as good as ever offensively at age 34, averaging a career-high 27.6 points and with a shot at a rare 50/40/90 season as he's shooting 49.7% from the field, 39.1% from deep and 91.3% from the charity stripe. He has scored at least 20 points in a career-high 29 straight games, the second-longest active streak in the league. In his lone game this season against the Timberwolves, he had 20 points.

The Super Bowl often has some unsung heroes and maybe New England journeyman wideout Mack Hollins will be that guy. The 32-year-old, on his fifth different team in five years and sixth overall in the league, had one of his best seasons with 46 catches for 550 yards in 15 games, an average of 36.7 yards per. He missed about a month late with an abdomen injury and didn't return until the AFC title game when he led the Patriots with 51 yards receiving (on just two catches) in that defensive slugfest. Hollins's receiving yards prop line is set at 26.5 yards Sunday, and the SportsLine Projection Model has him at 31 yards.

Pick: Hollins