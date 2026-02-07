The biggest NFL game of the year is just around the corner, as the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks will take the field at Levi's Stadium for Super Bowl 60. According to the latest NFL odds, Seattle is favored by 4.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is the +120 favorite to win Super Bowl MVP, with Patriots quarterback Drake Maye at +240. Much has been made of the dynamic talents and strong defenses on both sides. However, before the game kicks off, the team captains will meet at midfield for the opening coin toss, providing the most avid of sports bettors their first chance to get a win.

Wagering on minutiae like the coin toss is a hallmark of Super Bowl betting, as sportsbooks like DraftKings will offer odds on just about everything, from the coin toss to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach. CBS Sports gambling and Fantasy sports managing editor R.J. White has been analyzing these betting opportunities for years, in addition to being one of SportsLine's top NFL experts -- he's gone 22-15-1 (+545) in his last 38 over/under picks, for instance. Now he's sharing his Super Bowl 60 coin toss pick.

Here are the latest odds for Super Bowl 60 at DraftKings:

Super Bowl coin toss pick

R.J. White's coin toss pick: Heads (+100)

White's analysis:

This is my sixth year making an official pick on the Super Bowl coin toss, and using my unparalleled analysis of all things football, I've compiled an impressive 3-2 record in that stretch, a 10% improvement on the average coin flip analyst. For four straight years, I've made Tails my pick, and it's had a 50% success rate, but now I'm returning to my roots and backing the side that started it all, Heads.

Why? They say "tails never fails," but that is simply not true. "They" also said the Chiefs never fail, and there's no way the Ravens miss the playoffs, and Joe Burrow will get the Bengals back on track, and Jayden Daniels has the Commanders going in the right direction, and this might finally be the Lions' year. When all of that proved untrue, "they" said this has to be the year for Josh Allen and the Bills -- look at all the great teams that aren't in the playoffs!

Instead, we get two teams that were +6000 or longer to win the Super Bowl prior to the season playing for the title. This has been the year of all years for defied expectations. Tails never fails? In the year of our Lord 2026? Give me Heads.

(Also, as I say every year, only make this play if you're getting even odds. Despite the impeccable analysis above, there is a 50% chance for each side to win this year's Super Bowl coin toss.)

