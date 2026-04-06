The 2026-27 NFL season is still months away, but Super Bowl futures are already posted at all the top online sportsbooks. The Seahawks are the defending champions, and they find themselves near the top of Super Bowl odds board with a division rival.

Regardless of where you bet on the Super Bowl 61 odds, taking advantage of sign-up bonuses at sports betting apps can help boost your bankroll significantly. The odds change throughout the offseason and the regular season, so you can learn more about Super Bowl betting strategies below. Bet the NFL at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users get $200 instantly with a $5 wager:

Best sportsbooks for NFL Super Bowl futures

Here's a look at where bettors can wager on Super Bowl futures and NFL odds for the 2026-27 season.

Super Bowl 61 futures: Latest markets

Here's a look at how the NFL futures are shaping up for the Super Bowl, with those odds set to change throughout the season. All futures bets have action once they are placed, but always be sure to check the house rules at each sportsbook. Odds are current as of March 31, 2026.

Super Bowl 61 odds (via DraftKings)

Rams +750

Seahawks +950

Bills +1000

Ravens +1000

Chiefs +1400

49ers +1500

Packers +1500

Chargers +1600

Eagles +1700

Lions +1700

Texans +1800

Broncos +1800

Patriots +1900

Jaguars +2500

Bears +2500

Cowboys +3000

Bengals +3000

Buccaneers +4500

Steelers +4500

Vikings +4500

Commanders +6500

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AFC winner odds (via FanDuel)

Bills +480

Ravens +500

Chargers +700

Chiefs +800

Patriots +850

Broncos +950

Texans +1000

Jaguars +1100

Bengals +1400

Colts +1700

Steelers +3500

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NFC winner odds (via FanDuel)

Rams +390

Seahawks +500

49ers +800

Packers +900

Eagles +900

Lions +900

Cowboys +1200

Bears +1300

Buccaneers +2000

Vikings +2200

Commanders +2500

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To make playoffs (via DraftKings)

Ravens -370

Bills -340

Rams -330

Seahawks -255

Chiefs -205

Lions -195

49ers -180

Chargers -180

Eagles -175

Packers -175

Patriots -170

Texans -170

Broncos -150

Bengals -125

Jaguars -115

Bears +100

Buccaneers +110

Cowboys +110

Steelers +130

Vikings +160

Colts +180

Saints +200

Commanders +210

Panthers +220

Falcons +270

Titans +290

Giants +290

Browns +450

Raiders +600

Jets +650

Dolphins +1000

Cardinals +2000

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Super Bowl 61 odds preview

Here's a look at how some contenders stack up when it comes to Super Bowl futures odds for the 2026-27 season.

The favorites

There are only two teams with single-digit odds in the current Super Bowl futures at DraftKings, which are the Rams (+750) and Seahawks (+950). Seattle is the defending champion after beating New England, while Los Angeles came up short against the Seahawks in the NFC Championship.

The contenders

Thirteen teams fall between 10-1 and 25-1, so there are plenty of teams that could make a run this season. The Bills (10-1) and Ravens (10-1) have both been knocking on the door of a Super Bowl in recent years, while the Chiefs (14-1) cannot be counted out. The 49ers, Packers, Chargers, Eagles, Lions, Texans, Broncos, Patriots, Jaguars and Bears all fit in this category as well.

The longshots

The other 17 teams in the NFL are longer than 25-1, so there are plenty of Super Bowl longshots available for NFL betting. Several of them are particularly intriguing when it comes to their upside.

The Bengals are 30-1, even though they have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. They are led by star quarterback Joe Burrow, who racked up 1,809 passing yards in just eight games last season. He is joined by elite wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, so the Bengals could take a massive step forward as a contender if they improve defensively.

Another team with a high-powered offense is the Cowboys, which ranked second in the NFL in yards per game (391.9) last season. They came up short of a playoff berth with a 7-9-1 record, despite Dak Prescott throwing for 4,552 yards and 30 touchdowns. The Cowboys are hoping to maximize a roster that is built around Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and defensive investments. They are 30-1 in the NFL futures odds as well, and they could be due for a deep postseason run.

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NFL regular season and playoff structure

The NFL season features an 18-week, 17-game regular season, with 32 teams divided into the AFC and NFC. There are four divisions of four teams in each conference, with the division winners automatically earning a berth to the playoffs. The playoffs used to feature 12 teams, but they expanded to 14 teams in 2020 with the addition of two more wild-card teams.

The NFL playoff schedule begins in January with the wild-card round, which features 12 of 14 teams, followed by the divisional round, conference championships and the Super Bowl. The top seed in each conference gets a first-round bye, making that an important goal for the top contenders. Home-field advantage is determined by seeding, which is based on regular-season records and tiebreakers. The team with the higher seed hosts games in every round prior to the Super Bowl, which is played at a neutral site.

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Super Bowl MVP and awards futures

Football fans can wager on more NFL futures outside of the Super Bowl winner, such as awards and NFL player futures. Odds were last updated March 31, 2026.

Super Bowl MVP odds

Super Bowl MVP odds won't be available at most sportsbooks until there is a clear idea of which teams will actually be in contention for the championship.

Regular season NFL MVP odds

The NFL MVP is decided by a panel of 50 media members selected by the Associated Press at the end of the regular season. Voters rank their top five choices, with points assigned to create the result. The winner is announced the night before the Super Bowl. Voters often prioritize quarterbacks on elite teams, as only four running backs have won since 1987. Here's a look at the odds for NFL MVP in 2026-27 via BetMGM.

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Strategies for betting on Super Bowl futures

While using regular-season records from last season is a starting point for many Super Bowl futures bettors, it will rarely uncover any real value in the Super Bowl 2027 odds. Using last year's results on this year's rosters and coaching staffs is not predictive. Here are some better strategies.

Strength of Schedule by opponent win totals

Using last year's opponent records to determine if a team is going to have an easy schedule this year is a bad idea. However, the concept of looking at the strength of schedule can still work. The closer to the season we get, the more money has been bet on NFL team win total markets. Though not perfect, these markets are far better predictors of success in the upcoming season than the record in the previous year.

Looking at opponents' win totals for any team's schedule is a better strategy for predicting if a team will have an easy or difficult schedule. An easy schedule could make it more likely that a team gets into the playoffs and perhaps gains home-field advantage as well. Before losing to the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, the 2025 Patriots were a prime example of this, after playing one of the two easiest schedules by preseason opponent win totals.

Use advanced metrics

Serious bettors use advanced metrics to find hidden value that cannot be found with traditional stats and public narratives. Efficiency-based metrics like EPA (expected points added) and success rate are helpful tools to use when comparing teams with market expectations.

The Super Bowl odds will change throughout the season, and the first few weeks often provide a chance to reevaluate preseason betting lines. The market is still adjusting to new information, so the advanced metrics can help separate sustainable performance from fluky outcomes. Teams riding unsustainable hot streaks can be overpriced early in the campaign, while teams with strong metrics that got off to unlucky starts might hold value.

Injuries can change everything

Injuries are one of the most important factors throughout the season, as not all injuries are equal. Some teams have great coaching, depth and flexibility to soften the blow of injuries, as the 49ers were able to do last season. Other injuries can derail a campaign, which happened to the Bengals in 2025. Efficiency metrics shift with and without key players, giving bettors a chance to identify overreactions or underestimates made by the market.

Shop for the best odds before betting Super Bowl futures

The easiest way to get the most value out of Super Bowl futures is by shopping around at every major online sportsbook. Super Bowl odds can vary greatly depending on the sportsbook, so there are opportunities to extract value. Getting a strong price early in the season can create chances to hedge or middle later in the year.