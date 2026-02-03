It's one of the great NFL traditions. The Super Bowl is all but won. The winning sideline is already celebrating, waiting for the final seconds to tick off the clock, and the team's head coach is ambushed with a tidal wave of Gatorade. Naturally, as is the case with virtually every aspect of the big game, you can bet on what that Gatorade will be. But how should you approach making that bet, if you choose to put money down on a silly prop like Gatorade color or the opening coin toss?

DraftKings offers odds on the Gatorade shower in certain markets. CBS Sports gambling and Fantasy sports managing editor R.J. White has been analyzing betting opportunities like the Gatorade shower and the coin toss for years, in addition to being one of SportsLine's top NFL experts -- he's gone 22-15-1 (+545) in his last 38 over/under picks, for instance. Now he's sharing his Super Bowl 60 Gatorade shower pick.

Here are the latest odds for Super Bowl 60 at DraftKings:

Super Bowl Gatorade color pick

R.J. White's Gatorade shower pick: Purple (+800)

White's analysis:

When the Patriots and Seahawks square off at Levi's Stadium with the Super Bowl on the line, every moment of the action will be dissected even before the game kicks off. That's because bettors will be keyed in on events like the national anthem and the coin toss, but one novelty prop that will keep them waiting for hours is the color of the Gatorade bath showered upon the winning coach.

Early odds on the Gatorade color have Blue, Orange and Yellow/Lime or Green as the three favorites, with Blue slightly ahead of the other two options. Purple comes in next, followed by Red/Pink and Water/Clear.

If you're planning to bet this prop, I don't see much value in playing one of the favorites. My lean of the group would be to Yellow/Lime/Green as the Seahawks may choose to incorporate it into their gameday planning if they want an extra bit of luck, considering their well-known alternate lime green jerseys.

Instead, I'd back Purple at +800. The Chiefs had purple Gatorade in their previous two wins, and I think it's closer to the group of favorites than the odds suggest, so that figures to be the value play. I also don't hate taking the longshot with Water/Clear at +1200. Clear used to be a more common winner in this prop 20 years ago, and with two old-school, defensive minded head coaches, it could be due for a return here.

