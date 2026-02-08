The Super Bowl brings the most betting opportunities of any sporting event each year, and Super Bowl 60 between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots is no different. One of the popular Super Bowl props is the MVP award, which is handed out after the game. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is the +120 favorite (risk $100 to win $120) in the Super Bowl 60 odds at DraftKings, while Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is +240. Darnold and the Seahawks are favored by 4.5 points on Sunday, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. While quarterbacks are the most likely winners, three of the last 10 winners have come from non-quarterback positions. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (+500) and Kenneth Walker III (+850) are next on the NFL odds board.

There are plenty of longshot betting opportunities for other players in Patriots vs. Seahawks. CBS Sports gambling and Fantasy sports managing editor R.J. White went 718-623-37 on NFL against-the-spread picks from 2017-24, returning more than $3,200 to $100 players as SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert in ATS picks. He's also gone 22-15-1 (+545) in his last 38 over/under picks, and now he's sharing his Super Bowl 60 MVP picks.

Here are the latest odds for Super Bowl 60 at DraftKings:

Super Bowl MVP picks

Best bet: Seahawks QB Sam Darnold (+120)

Best longshot value: Patriots WR Mack Hollins (+18000)

Defensive longshot: Seahawks LB DeMarcus Lawrence (+9000)

Sam Darnold, Seahawks (+120)

"When it comes to taking a player to win Super Bowl MVP, the safest play is to back a quarterback," White said. "Fourteen of the last 19 Super Bowl MVPs have been quarterbacks, with the position winning the award 34 times overall versus eight times for receivers, seven times for running backs and 10 times for any defensive player. With the Seahawks being huge favorites on the money line, taking Darnold to win Super Bowl MVP presents the best value on the board by getting plus odds for them winning and the award going to the most likely candidate."

Mack Hollins, Patriots (+18000)

"The Patriots have been criticized for playing an easy schedule this year, but when the tougher opponents have shown up, Hollins has tended to be more involved in the offense," White said. "After a quiet first seven weeks, he caught all seven of his targets for 89 yards in Week 8 against a Browns defense that held Stefon Diggs to 14 yards. He delivered a season-best 106 yards on 10 targets in Week 10 in a close game against the Buccaneers, again outperforming Diggs by a wide margin. He had just 41 yards in Week 15 against the Bills but saw a team-high eight targets in the game while Diggs had four, and then the next week Hollins racked up 69 yards on nine targets in a comeback win over the Ravens, with Diggs leading the team in all receiving categories in that one. Hollins went to IR after that game and returned for the AFC Championship, where he recorded catches of 31 and 20 yards in a game where Maye threw for just 86 yards total.

"Hollins definitely doesn't deserve to be among the favorites for the award, but he should be much closer to Stefon Diggs (+5500) considering how much Maye leans on the secondary receiver in big games. And when compared to the other players ahead of Hollins in odds, including guys like Jake Bobo and George Holani who may not make any impact on the box score for Seattle as well as both backup QBs and a number of defensive players, Hollins stands out as the best value pick on the board."

DeMarcus Lawrence, Seahawks (+9000)

"There hasn't been a defensive player to win Super Bowl MVP since Von Miller 10 years ago, but it happens more than you think and doesn't necessarily have to be the best defender on the team, with Malcolm Smith and Dexter Jackson taking home the award this century as well," White said. "While that brings super longshots like Jaylinn Hawkins (+25000) and Drake Thomas (+25000) into play, my favorite defensive pick is Lawrence. He'll be up against a Patriots offensive line that has struggled to protect Maye during the playoffs, and the quarterback has had a massive issue hanging onto the ball.

"Lawrence has a sack and forced fumble in three of his last four games, and he's recorded at least one QB hit in 13 of the last 14 games. With the veteran playing in his first Super Bowl after more than a decade with the Cowboys, he could continue his recent fine form, and if he can score a touchdown after recovering a fumble, which he did twice against the Cardinals earlier this year, he could be in contention for this award in a lower-scoring game. I'd put Lawrence at least as the co-favorite among Seahawks defenders, but he's slotted behind Ernest Jones and Nick Emmanwori, so he's my favorite value among the defenders."

