Mexico and Suriname will meet in a 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup showdown on Wednesday. El Tri secured a 3-2 win against the Dominican Republic in Matchday 1 of the group stage, their fourth win in five matches across all competitions. Meanwhile, Suriname sustained a 4-3 loss to Costa Rica to kick off the tournament, ending a four-game unbeaten streak.

Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Arlington is set for 10 p.m. ET. Mexico are -400 favorites (risk $400 to win $100) in the latest Suriname vs. Mexico odds, while Suriname are +875 underdogs. A draw is priced at +525, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Mexico vs. Suriname picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's best bets for Suriname vs. Mexico on Wednesday:

Both teams to score (-105)

Mexico -1.5 (-140)

Raul Jimenez anytime goal-scorer (+100)

Both teams to score (-105)

"I expect both teams to find the back of the net again on Wednesday given the defensive struggles shown in the first match," Sutton said. "Mexico gave up 12 shots, including five on target, against Costa Rica, and Suriname has scored at least one goal in each of their past five games."



Both teams to score is listed at -105 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where new users can get $300 in bonus bets on a winning $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code:

Mexico -1.5 (-140)

El Tri have won each of the last two meetings against Suriname, claiming a 2-0 and 3-0 victory in the Concacaf Nations League competition. Mexico also have the opportunity to punch their ticket to the next round with a win on Wednesday, and Sutton believes they will "make a statement with a strong showing and comfortable victory." This bet is -135 at DraftKings.

Raul Jimenez anytime goal-scorer (+100)

The 34-year-old forward is coming off of a solid 2024-25 campaign with Fulham, where he 12 goals and three assists in Premier League play. Jimenez has been an anchor for Mexico's attack, which he demonstrated when he found the back of the net against the Dominican Republic on Saturday. This player prop is priced at +100 at DraftKings:

Want more soccer picks for Wednesday, June 18?

You've seen Brandt Sutton's best bets for Mexico vs. Suriname. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.