Surprising names among the most bet-on season long props

A wide variety of season-long wagering options are available for NFL bettors, including props on which players will lead the league in certain statistical categories. Some may lean toward big-name favorites with proven track records, while others attempt to unearth longshot value from unlikely sources.

In advance of the 2024 NFL season, BetMGM sportsbook released insight on which players received the most betting volume, both on a ticket and handle basis, and this space will highlight six surprising names that are more popular with bettors than one might expect.

Will Levis to lead NFL in passing yards

Levis, who will enter the season as the starting quarterback for the Tennessee Titans, is currently the third-most bet player to lead the league in passing yards.

The 2023 second-round pick has only nine starts under his belt, but Levis was long billed as a potential first-round talent before sliding to Tennessee in the 2023 draft. In his limited sample a year ago, he finished fourth in the NFL in yards per completion (12.1), showing a propensity for explosive downfield plays. In the eight games that Levis actually started and finished last season, he attempted only 31.1 passes per game, but Tennessee has revamped its roster to potentially put more of an emphasis on the passing attack. Derrick Henry is gone, joining the Baltimore Ravens, and Tennessee added both Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd on the outside.

Levis is a longshot for a reason, but he has been bet down to +2500 from an opening price of +8000. He could put up big numbers if the Titans allow him to let it rip.

Zamir White to lead NFL in rushing yards

White has never operated as a full-time NFL starter at the running back position, yet he has the second-most bets to lead the league in rushing yards and by far the biggest handle in the same category. Part of that confluence could be that White is the starting running back for a team that operates in Las Vegas, but a broad glance would leave people stunned by this level of attention.

White has only 121 carries and 521 rushing yards in two NFL seasons, and the Raiders finished in the bottom third of the league in both rushing attempts and rushing yards last season. However, White appears to be in line for a significant workload after the exit of Josh Jacobs, and while a different coaching staff is at the helm in Las Vegas this season, Jacobs led the league in rushing in 2022. White also averaged 99.3 rushing yards per game over the final four games of 2023 when given a bigger opportunity, and a big rushing yardage total could follow.

His level of betting volume doesn’t quite match the case for White to actually lead the league in rushing, but it is at least plausible if he gets off to a fast start.

James Cook to lead NFL in rushing yards

Cook does not have the same level of attention as White when it comes to ticket volume, but the Buffalo Bills running back is +4000 at BetMGM with the seventh-most bets (5.5%) on him to sit atop the league.

Cook is much more established than White, finishing No. 4 in the NFL in rushing yards (1,122) last season. He also finished in the top 10 among qualified ball-carriers with 4.7 yards per carry in 2023, and Cook is a clear talent. However, Buffalo has not given any recent running back the through-the-roof volume likely needed to actually finish No. 1 in rushing yards, and Cook often shared duties with Latavius Murray a year ago.

Josh Allen is also a threat to chew up some rushing yards from the quarterback position, but in a world in which the Bills lean a bit more on the running game following the loss of both Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis at wide receiver, Cook could explode.

Gus Edwards to lead NFL in rushing touchdowns

Edwards is changing scenery this season, going from the Baltimore Ravens to the Los Angeles Chargers. There is a connection between the franchises in that a Harbaugh brother is at the helm in each place, though Edwards is in a battle with JK Dobbins and others for playing time in the backfield.

Edwards is currently +6000 to lead the NFL in touchdowns, but he has the sixth-most ticket volume at 5.1% of all BetMGM wagers on the prop. Edwards did finish in the top five of the NFL in rushing touchdowns (13) last season, but he also never accrued more than six rushing scores in any previous campaign. From there, the Chargers produced only 11 rushing touchdowns all last season, adding more skepticism. Still, Edwards could be the clear goal-line back for a team led by Jim Harbaugh that is intent on establishing the run.

The level of attention from bettors likely outpaces his actual ability to win the rushing touchdown title, but Edwards was at least in the mix a year ago.

Malik Nabers to lead the NFL in receiving yards

Unlike some players on this list, Nabers is something of a household name. He was a highly touted prospect at the college level who went in the top 10 of the most recent NFL Draft. However, rookie wide receivers do not traditionally contend for the overall receiving yardage title in the NFL, and Nabers is receiving 2.6% of the bets at BetMGM, landing him in the top 10.

Nabers is still +6600, which reflects the market consensus that he is a longshot, and he is not the betting favorite among rookies, an honor that goes to Arizona Cardinals WR Marvin Harrison Jr. Nabers is also dealing with a challenging situation on paper, with the Giants coming off a season in which they threw for fewer than 3,000 yards in 17 games with no receiver accounting for more than 770 yards on an individual basis.

The bullish case for Nabers stems from the potential for massive volume, as it is clear that he is the No. 1 pass-catcher for the Giants by a canyon-like margin. But with Daniel Jones at quarterback and limitations elsewhere, it might be hard for Nabers to rack up the numbers he needs to challenge for the top spot.

Matt Judon to lead the NFL in sacks

It has been a whirlwind summer for Judon. After spending the last three seasons with the New England Patriots, Judon was traded to the Atlanta Falcons in mid-August, moving from a tremendous defense last season to one that was less inspiring. Judon also battled injury a year ago, missing significant time, and he netted only four sacks as a result. A player traded at that late hour of the offseason combined with his 2023 production would leave a casual observer surprised at the volume of bets on Judon to lead the NFL in sacks, with BetMGM reporting 3.6% of total bets coming in on Judon at a current price of +800.

