The Pittsburgh Panthers will look to stay perfect on the season when they take on the visiting Syracuse Orange in a standalone ACC matchup on Thursday night. Syracuse is coming off a 21-18 loss to California in Week 2, while Pittsburgh defeated Central Florida 12-7. The Orange (1-1), who tied for 16th in the ACC at 1-7, were 1-4 on the road last season. The Panthers (2-0), who tied for second in the conference at 6-2, are 6-3 on their home field since the start of 2025. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The Panthers are 10.5-point favorites in the latest Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh odds. The over/under for total points is 51.5, marking an 8-point drop from opening at 59.5. Before making any Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh picks, check out the Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Pitt vs. Syracuse:

Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh spread Pittsburgh -10.5 Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh over/under 51.5 points Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh money line Pittsburgh -415, Syracuse +319 Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh picks See picks at SportsLine Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh predictions

After simulated Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under (51.5 points) at betting apps. The Under has hit in seven of the past 10 head-to-head meetings between the teams. It has also hit in six of the last 10 Syracuse games, and in three of the last four Pittsburgh contests.

Syracuse is led by senior quarterback Steve Angeli, who has struggled at times. He has completed just 55.7% of his passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions. In the loss to California, Syracuse had a hard time getting its running game going as sophomore Tylik Hill managed just 56 yards. He leads the Orange in rushing this season with 147 yards rushing on 18 carries and one touchdown.

Pittsburgh's offense also struggled in the win over UCF. Sophomore quarterback Mason Heintschel threw for 212 yards, while freshman running back Damon Ferguson Jr. added 59 yards rushing with one touchdown. The model projects 49 combined points as the Under clears in 55% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-21 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.