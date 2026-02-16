The Duke Blue Devils are probably still trying to recover from the sting of a loss to their arch-rivals, and they'll look to take it out on the Syracuse Orange on Monday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Duke (23-2) has won consecutive games by double digits since a three-point loss at North Carolina nine days ago. That includes a 67-54 victory against No. 12 Clemson on Saturday. Syracuse (15-11) has won two in a row after a run of six losses in their previous seven games. Duke's only other loss was by one point to top-20 team Texas Tech at Madison Square Garden before Christmas.

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated Over/Under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Here are the model's picks for Syracuse at No. 4 Duke.

Syracuse vs. Duke model picks for Feb. 16

Syracuse +19.5

The Orange are 14-12 against the spread this season, while the Blue Devils are 13-12 ATS but just 5-7 ATS at home. The Blue Devils have only won by 20 or more three times in their past 14 games, and those came in succession back in late January. Their average margin of victory in their past five games is less than 13 points. Syracuse has only lost by 20 or more once this season. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Orange covering the spread in 52% of its simulations.

Syracuse money line

Odds are good that the Blue Devils are going to win this one, with the model showing that happening 93% of the time. But at +1600 to win, putting a small wager on Syracuse might not be a terrible bet. The Orange are ninth in the ACC in scoring defense, allowing 72.2 points per game. The Blue Devils are one of the best in the nation, allowing 63.1, and have won 10 in a row against Syracuse. Still, that huge payout might be enticing, and it earns a "C" grade from the SportsLine model.

Over 142.5

These teams average a combined 158 points per game, and while Duke has been stifling on defense, eight of the past 12 meetings between these teams have gone Over. The last meeting between the teams in Durham came in at 152 points -- an 86-66 Blue Devils victory. The Orange are 14-12 to the Over this season, but Duke is 7-18. Still, the SportsLine model has Over 142.5 hitting in 73% of simulations, with the projected score topping 150 points.