The Texas Tech Red Raiders look to stay on top of the Big 12 standings when they welcome the TCU Horned Frogs to Galaxy Stadium for a Thanksgiving night showdown. Texas Tech (8-1, 6-5 ATS) has been one of the conference's best teams in 2026, winning eight of nine games and entering Thanksgiving in a strong position in the Big 12 title race. TCU (4-6, 4-6 ATS) arrives as massive road underdogs and will battle for the Saddle Trophy in its first game since firing coach Sonny Dykes. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET at Galaxy Stadium in Lubbock, Texas. The Red Raiders are 14-point favorites, with the over/under at 46.5 in the latest TCU vs. Texas Tech odds. The Red Raiders are at -625 on the money line (risk $625 to win $100), with the Horned Frogs priced at +455. Before making any Texas Tech vs. TCU picks, check out the TCU vs. Texas Tech predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

TCU vs. Texas Tech odds

TCU vs. Texas Tech spread Texas Tech -14 TCU vs. Texas Tech over/under 46.5 points TCU vs. Texas Tech money line Texas Tech -625, TCU +455 TCU vs. Texas Tech picks See picks at SportsLine TCU vs. Texas Tech streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Texas Tech vs. TCU predictions

After simulating TCU vs. Texas Tech 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps. Texas Tech has gone over in eight of its 11 games this season and has been one of the Big 12's most prolific offenses, putting up points consistently against conference competition. TCU's last game went over the total and two of the last three games have gone over the total for TCU. Five of Texas Tech's last six games have gone over the total, and the last four matchups between these schools have each seen at least 58 points on the scoreboard.

The model projects 52 combined points as the Over hits more than 60% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make TCU vs. Texas Tech picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins TCU vs. Texas Tech, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the TCU vs. Texas Tech spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.