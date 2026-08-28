The North Carolina Tar Heels will begin Year 2 under Bill Belichick in Dublin, Ireland as UNC faces the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday. It is the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2026 as both programs take part in this event for the first time. UNC went 4-8 overall and 2-6 in the ACC in its first year under the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, marking UNC's worst record since 2018. TCU is coming off a 9-4 season for the second year in a row under coach Sonny Dykes, who is in his fourth year with the Horned Frogs. Visit our DraftKings promo code review and get $200 in bonus bets as a new user after $5+ in wagers here:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. TCU prevailed 48-14 when these teams met in Week 1 of last season in Chapel Hill, N.C. The Horned Frogs are 8.5-point favorites in the latest TCU vs. North Carolina odds, while the over/under is 46.5. Before making any North Carolina vs. TCU picks, check out the college football predictions from expert Zack Cimini.

A Las Vegas handicapper, Cimini has returned a profit across multiple sports. Over the past three college football seasons, Cimini is 91-68-2, returning $1,420 to $100 bettors. He also enters the 2026 college football season on a 22-9 run (+1068) over his last 31 ATS picks. Anybody following his college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen huge returns.

Now, Cimini has analyzed UNC vs. TCU from every angle. You can visit SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for TCU vs. UNC:

North Carolina vs. TCU spread TCU -8.5 North Carolina vs. TCU over/under 46.5 points North Carolina vs. TCU money line TCU -344, UNC +276 North Carolina vs. TCU picks See picks at SportsLine North Carolina vs. TCU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New to sports trading? Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $25 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Top North Carolina vs. TCU predictions for Dublin

After analyzing TCU vs. UNC, Cimini is leaning Under (46.5 points) on the total. The Under had a strong finish for Carolina last year, going 7-3-1 over the team's final 11 games. UNC's lean towards the Under extends beyond Belichick's arrival as the Under is 10-4 (71%) over the Heels' last 14 non-conference matchups. As for TCU, the total wasn't eclipsed in six of its last 10 regular season games.

Both teams are breaking in new transfer quarterbacks, and it takes time for a rapport to be built between a quarterback and his pass catchers. Thus, both squads may look a little better on offense later in the season than they will in Week 0. Given the lack of roster continuity, especially at this point of the year, Cimini is expecting a lower-scoring contest and leaning towards the Under. See Cimini's UNC vs. TCU spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make TCU vs. North Carolina picks

In addition to leaning Under on the total, Cimni has identified a critical x-factor which makes one side of the spread a must-back. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UNC vs. TCU, and what crucial x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the expert who's on a 22-9 run (+1068) over his last 31 CFB spread picks, and find out.