Struggling American Conference squads meet in the only game on the Thursday college football schedule as the Temple Owls host the Rice Owls. Temple (2-8, 1-5 American) has dropped five straight games, though three of them have come down to one score. Rice (1-9, 0-6 American) is looking for its first FBS win of the season after knocking off FCS Houston Christian in the opener and then losing the next nine. Despite their struggles finding the win column, Rice is 4-6 against the spread this season, while Temple is 5-5 ATS. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Temple is a 2.5-point home favorite, while the over/under is 51.5 in the latest Temple vs. Rice odds. Temple is at -142 on the money line (risk $142 to win $100). Before making any Rice vs. Temple picks, check out the Temple vs. Rice predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Temple vs. Rice odds

Temple vs. Rice spread Temple -2.5 Temple vs. Rice over/under 51.5 points Temple vs. Rice money line Temple -142, Rice +120 Temple vs. Rice picks See picks at SportsLine Temple vs. Rice streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Temple vs. Rice predictions

After simulating Rice vs. Temple 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 51.5 points at betting apps. Rice has been trending to the Over in recent weeks with three of its last four games clearing the total, including going Over 65.5 points as it combined with North Texas for 75 points in Week 10.

Both teams sit near the bottom of the American Conference in scoring defense with Temple ninth at 29.1 points per game given up, while Rice is 12th, giving up 32.6 per contest. While neither offese is a juggernaut, the model projects that these struggling defenses will allow 53 combined points, making the Over the play 63% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Rice vs. Temple picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Temple vs. Rice, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that went 4-1 on top-rated CFB spread picks last week and has simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.