Usually when I look at WNBA games in this space, it involves one of the league's better teams and a potential playoff spot. Well, the entire eight-team postseason field has been set, and tonight's matchup of Toronto at Seattle with a 10 p.m. ET tip is only for pride between two of the league's worst clubs -- and to boost the losing team's chances of winning the WNBA Draft lottery.

But I see some betting value with the expansion Tempo (11-26) utterly devastated by injury, making the cellar-dwelling Storm (7-31) favorites for only the sixth time this season. They are 1-4 ATS in the previous five. Only Connecticut has had fewer games favored with four this year. Spend $5+ and get $200 in bonus bets instantly at DraftKings here:

Toronto looked like it might overachieve early in its first season with a winning record through 12 games, but it has all gone south since. It has four wins in the ensuing 25 games, with just one on the road (at Connecticut) and no back-to-back victories.

The Tempo have the worst injury situation in the WNBA right now. Guard and leading scorer Marina Mabry (20.8 PPG) last played on Aug. 18 and might miss the rest of the season with an adductor injury. Second-leading scorer and guard Brittney Sykes (18.6 PPG) is done for the season and has been limited to 17 games due to injury.

Another guard in Julie Allemand (6.3 PPG, team-best 5.6 APG) is representing Belgium at the upcoming FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup and is out – you will see a handful of WNBA players leaving their clubs for that. Only a few days remain before the league breaks for the World Cup.

Forward and trade deadline acquisition Aneesah Morrow (9.3 PPG, team-best 6.6 RPG) is done for the year. Fellow forward Nyara Sabally (12.5 PPG, 5.3 RPG) is out a few weeks with a calf injury, while another forward in Maria Conde (9.0 PPG, 4.8 RPG) has missed the past five with a calf injury of her own and is questionable.

About all that's left on the Tempo is guard Kiki Rice, who is averaging 15.3 points and 4.6 assists in the past five. The No. 6 overall pick out of UCLA should be a member of the WNBA's All-Rookie Team. Toronto snapped a franchise-record 12-game losing streak last Friday with a win in Vancouver over Portland but then was back to its losing ways Sunday with a 10-point loss to Las Vegas also in Vancouver (it being Canada's WNBA team and all). This starts a three-game trip out West, and Toronto has all of four road wins.

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Tempo vs. Storm same-game parlay

Seattle money line

Alt Under 182.5

FanDuel SGP price: +101 (subject to change)

Seattle at least won't finish with the fewest wins in franchise history, as the 2000 club had only six, but even assuming a win tonight it's tough to see the 2026 Storm get to double-digit victories as they may not be favored again. Seattle has been a profitable team overall at 21-17 ATS, the fourth-best cover percentage in the league and just behind Toronto (21-16 ATS).

The Storm have lost three straight and 14 of 15, and their promising rookie, No. 8 overall pick Flau'Jae Johnson (13.8 PPG, 4.9 RPG), is probable tonight while playing through an ankle injury the past two games. It didn't show Sunday, as Johnson put up 23 points in a blowout loss in Dallas.

Seattle found itself trailing by 35 in the first half -- with four minutes left in the first half, Wings star Paige Bueckers had 23 points to Seattle's 21 -- in its only game last week, so it's a well-rested team. However, the Storm played a second straight game without guard Natisha Hiedeman (left shoulder), who averages 15.4 points and a team-high 4.8 assists. She's out tonight.

If you're interested in WNBA betting and parlay betting, I've put together a same-game parlay for Wednesday's matchup between the Tempo and Storm that can be crafted at the top sports betting apps. You can also target some of the top sports betting promos.

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I have never played professional sports, but I'm pretty sure if I did, I'd be utterly embarrassed by being swept in a season series by an expansion club. That's on the table tonight with Toronto winning the first two matchups at home, and it's why I think the Storm show a little more motivation than would normally be shown in a matchup like this.

Models have Seattle winning by about five. Regarding the total, Toronto is the WNBA's worst defensive team (93.7 PPG), but the Storm are one of the worst offensively (82.9 PPG). Neither of the first two meetings saw more than 165 points scored, and both teams were healthier back then. Looking for a second straight WNBA parlay cash after +124 on Wings over Fire on Tuesday. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.