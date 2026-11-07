SEC teams very much in the College Football Playoff mix meet in Week 10 as the Tennessee Volunteers host the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky (7-1, 5-1 SEC) came in at No. 6 in the initial CFP rankings, while Tennessee (6-2, 3-2 SEC) checks in at No. 13 -- making the Vols the second team out if the field were set today. The Vols have dominated this series historically with an 85-26-9 head-to-head record, but this will be one of the best Kentucky teams to come to Knoxville in recent history. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 6:15 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., as the Vols will be in their 'dark mode' uniforms. The Vols are 6-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds, while the over/under is 49.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks, check out the Tennessee vs. Kentucky predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky odds

Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread Tennessee -6 Tennessee vs. Kentucky over/under 49.5 points Tennessee vs. Kentucky money line Tennessee -205, Kentucky +180 Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks See picks at SportsLine Tennessee vs. Kentucky streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Tennessee vs. Kentucky predictions

After simulating Kentucky vs. Tennessee 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 49.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. Josh Heupel's Tennessee teams have largely been known for offense, but this one has been defensive minded.

The Vols rank third in the SEC in scoring defense, giving up just 16.3 points per game. In total, Tennessee is 6-2 to the Under this season and all three SEC home games have gone Under for Tennessee with at least two touchdowns to spare. After a lengthy Over strength, Kentucky has slowed that pace a bit in recent weeks, going Under in back-to-back games.

The model projects 46 combined points in this one as the Under hits 56% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Kentucky vs. Tennessee picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Kentucky, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 80-77 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 on a 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites.