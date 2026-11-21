The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (8-2, 5-2 SEC) look to bolster their College Football Playoff resume when they host Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers (6-4, 3-4 SEC) on Saturday. Kiffin coached the Vols during the 2009 season before infamously bolting for USC before the 2010 season. This will be his second visit to Knoxville as a head coach after previously coaching Ole Miss against the Vols in 2021. The Vols have used a strong rushing attack and rugged defense to get themselves in the CFP mix this season. LSU's last-minute loss to Texas last week effectively ended its SEC title and CFP chances. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Star LSU receiver Jackson Harris is listed as questionable. Tennessee redshirt freshman quarterback George MacIntyre (knee) is available after leaving last week's game, though the Vols will likely play both MacIntyre and true freshman Faizon Brandon.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium. The Tigers are 1.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 45.5 in the latest Tennessee vs. LSU odds. Before making any LSU vs. Tennessee picks, check out the Tennessee vs. LSU predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Tennessee vs. LSU odds

Tennessee vs. LSU spread LSU -1.5 Tennessee vs. LSU over/under 45.5 points Tennessee vs. LSU money line LSU -112, Tennessee -105 Tennessee vs. LSU picks See picks at SportsLine Tennessee vs. LSU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Tennessee vs. LSU predictions

After simulating LSU vs. Tennessee 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 45.5 points at betting apps. Tennessee has been an Under-heavy team this season, but this is the second-lowest total the Vols have seen this season. LSU, meanwhile, is has split its 10 games 50/50 to the Over and Under, but the Tigers are 2-1 to the Over on the road.

The Vols average 31.4 points per game, while LSU averages 35.5, so both sides certainly have the upside to get this game well into the 40s or beyond.

The computer is calling for 51 combined points as the Over is the value pick 65% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make LSU vs. Tennessee picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. LSU, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.