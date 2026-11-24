The Tennessee Vols look to keep their hot start going against the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday afternoon in an SEC vs. Big Ten matchup in the 2026 Players Era 16 in Las Vegas. The Vols are 5-0 with a signature win against then-No. 2 Michigan State last Tuesday. Maryland is 3-2 with losses to Georgetown and Virginia thus far. Tennessee won the last matchup between these teams, 56-53, in Brooklyn in 2022. The winner will play the winner of San Diego State vs. Iowa State, with the loser facing the loser of that matchup. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas is at 3 p.m. ET. The Vols are 2.5-point favorites in the Tennessee vs. Maryland odds, while the over/under is 147.5. Before making any Tennessee vs. Maryland picks, check out the Maryland vs. Tennessee predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 4 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 31-24 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee vs. Maryland and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Maryland vs. Tennessee:

Tennessee vs. Maryland spread: Tennessee -2.5 Tennessee vs. Maryland over/under: 147.5 points Tennessee vs. Maryland money line: Tennessee -132, Maryland +110 Tennessee vs. Maryland picks: See picks at SportsLine Tennessee vs. Maryland streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Tennessee vs. Maryland predictions

After evaluating Maryland vs. Tennessee from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (147.5 points) on the best betting apps. Tennessee is 4-1 to the Under this season as Rick Barnes again appears to be leading an elite defense. The Vols held Michigan State to just nine made field goals as the Spartans only mustered 46 points in what was the worst shooting night of Tom Izzo's tenure at Michigan State. Only one of Tennessee's five opponents have cleared 60 points this season.

Maryland, meanwhile, has trended to the Over, but is coming off a lower-scoring game against Wagner that went Under. The Terrapins held Wagner to 45 points, while only scoring 62 themselves. In the prior game, Maryland held Alcorn State to 57 points.

The model projects 143 combined points as the Under hits 61% of the time. See the Tennessee vs. Maryland spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Maryland vs. Tennessee picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Maryland vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tennessee vs. Maryland spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



