A top-15 battle is one of the highlights of the Tuesday college basketball slate as Rick Barnes and the No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers host Tom Izzo and the second-ranked Michigan State Spartans. Barnes and Izzo are among the top-10 winningest active coaches in Division-I college basketball. The Spartans are off to a fast 4-0 start that included a signature win against Duke in the Champions Classic. The Vols are 3-0, but this will be their first high-level test. Forward Jordan Scott is questionable for Michigan State with a shoulder injury. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn., is at 9 p.m. ET. The Spartans are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Michigan State odds, while the over/under is 149.5. Before making any Michigan State vs. Tennessee picks, check out the Michigan State vs. Tennessee predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 3 of the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Michigan State vs. Tennessee and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Tennessee vs. Michigan State:

Michigan State vs. Tennessee spread: Michigan State -2.5 Michigan State vs. Tennessee over/under: 149.5 points Michigan State vs. Tennessee money line: Michigan State -142, Tennessee +130 Michigan State vs. Tennessee picks: See picks at SportsLine Michigan State vs. Tennessee streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Tennessee vs. Michigan State predictions

After evaluating Michigan State vs. Tennessee from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (149.5 points) on the best betting apps. Izzo and Barnes are known as two of the best defensive coaches in the nation, so expect this to be a hard-fought battle with plenty of defensive stops.

The Vols have also been a bit shaky offensively as this overhauled roster gels. They've only averaged 74 points per game in their last two outings against Radford and Tennessee State. Michigan State, meanwhile, scored 79 against Duke, so these teams very well could combine to play in the 140s. The model is projecting 149 combined points as the Under hits 57% of the time. See the Tennessee vs. Michigan State spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Michigan State vs. Tennessee picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Michigan State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



