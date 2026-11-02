The Tennessee State Tigers clash with the Murray State Racers as they help tip off the 2026-27 regular season as part of the 2026 Field of 68 Opening Day Marathon on Monday. Murray State finished last season on a three-game losing streak, losing in the first round of the NIT, while Tennessee State dropped a 108-74 decision to Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region first round. The Tigers (23-10 in 2025-26), who tied for the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season championship at 15-5, were 3-1 on neutral courts. The Racers (20-13), who tied for third in the Missouri Valley Conference at 12-8, were 3-3 at neutral sites. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff from Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D., is at 11:30 a.m. ET. Murray State is a 10.5-point favorite in the latest Tennessee State vs. Murray State odds, while the over/under is 165.5. Before making any Tennessee State vs. Murray State picks, check out the Tennessee State vs. Murray State predictions from the SportsLine projection model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tennessee State vs. Murray State and just revealed its betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Murray State vs. Tennessee State:

Tennessee State vs. Murray State spread: Murray State -10.5 Tennessee State vs. Murray State over/under: 165.5 points Tennessee State vs. Murray State money line: Murray State -562, TSU +440 Tennessee State vs. Murray State picks: See picks at SportsLine Tennessee State vs. Murray State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 deposit:

Top Tennessee State vs. Murray State predictions

After evaluating Tennessee State vs. Murray State from every angle, the model is going Under on the total (165.5 points) on the best betting apps. Both teams are expected to be heavily impacted by transfers as Tennessee State welcomes center Aaron Bradshaw and guard Arterio Morris as well as high-profile transfer Ty-Laur Johnson. Johnson played at San Diego last year, averaging 14.6 points per game, while Morris averaged 11.5 points at Bethune-Cookman a year ago.

Murray State, meanwhile, is bringing in a number of key transfers as well, including guard Kaden Magwood from Auburn and forward Brigham Rogers from Belmont. Rogers averaged 7.1 points per game, adding 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The model projects 160 points as the Under hits 63% of the time. See the Tennessee State vs. Murray State spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Murray State vs. Tennessee State picks

In addition to going Under, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Tennessee State vs. Murray State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Tennessee State vs. Murray State spread to back, all from the model on an 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to 2025, and find out.



