The fifth-ranked Tennessee Volunteers look to stamp their College Football Playoff ticket on Saturday as they make the short trip to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. Tennessee is coming off a 27-13 win over LSU in Week 12, while Vanderbilt dropped a 34-27 decision at Florida. The Vols (9-2, 6-2 SEC) are 3-1 on the road this season. The Commodores (4-7, 1-7 SEC) are 3-3 on their home field in 2026. Tennessee running back DeSean Bishop and linebacker Arion Carter are both listed as questionable. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The Vols are 13.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 42.5 in the latest Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt odds. Before making any Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt picks, check out the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated this game 10,000 times.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt odds

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt spread Tennessee -13.5 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt over/under 42.5 points Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt money line Tennessee -549, Vanderbilt +430 Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt picks See picks at SportsLine Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt predictions

After simulating Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 42.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups. The Over has also hit in six of Vanderbilt's 11 games this season. It is 4-2 in Commodores home games and is 3-2 in Vanderbilt games against opponents allowing fewer than 25 points per game.

The model projects Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre, who will likely split snaps with Faizon Brandon, to throw for more than 200 yards and one touchdown. It also says Vanderbilt will be led by quarterback Jared Curtis. He is projected to throw for more than 215 yards and a score.

The computer is calling for 47 combined points as the Over is the value pick 60% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt, and which side of the spread hits more than 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's simulated this matchup 10,000 times.