The SEC Tournament championship will be on the line when the fourth-seeded Tennessee Volunteers battle the second-seeded Florida Gators on Sunday. Tennessee eliminated top-seeded Auburn 70-65, while Florida cruised past third-seeded Alabama 104-82 in Saturday's semifinal matchups. The Volunteers (27-6, 12-6 SEC), who have won three in a row and seven of eight, are looking to win their first tournament championship since 2022. The Gators (29-4, 14-4 SEC), who have won five in a row and 11 of 12, can win their first SEC Tournament title since 2014.

Tip-off from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., is set for 1 p.m. ET. The teams split their regular-season matchups, with Tennessee posting a 64-44 win in their last meeting on Feb. 1. Florida is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Tennessee vs. Florida odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 143.5. Before making any Florida vs. Tennessee picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Tennessee vs. Florida spread: Florida -5.5



Tennessee vs. Florida over/under: 143.5 points

Tennessee vs. Florida money line: Tennessee +191, Florida -233

TEN: The Volunteers are 4-6 against the spread in their last 10 games

FLA: The Gators are 9-1 ATS in their last 10 games

Tennessee vs. Florida streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back Florida

Senior guard Walter Clayton Jr. has been on a tear of late. In Saturday's semifinal win over Alabama, he poured in 22 points, while adding six assists, three rebounds and three steals. He had 18 points, six assists, three rebounds and two steals in a 95-81 win over Missouri in Friday's quarterfinal matchup. In 32.4 minutes per game this season, he is averaging 17.3 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals.

Also powering the Gators is senior guard Alijah Martin. The transfer is in his first season at Florida after spending four years at Florida Atlantic. He poured in 16 points, grabbed three rebounds and dished out three assists in Saturday's thumping of Alabama. He scored 17 points and added two rebounds and three assists against Missouri on Friday. In 30.1 minutes per game this season, he is averaging a career-high 14.6 points and 2.4 assists, to go along with 4.6 rebounds. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Tennessee

The Volunteers boast four players averaging 10 or more points, led by senior guard Chaz Lanier. The fifth-year player is averaging 18.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and one assist in 31.3 minutes per game. He connects on 43.7% of his field goals, including a blistering 40.5% from 3-point range and 72.8% of his free throws. In Friday's 83-72 quarterfinal win over Texas, he poured in 23 points. He added 12 points and four rebounds in Saturday's upset of Auburn.

Also leading the Tennessee attack is senior guard Zakai Zeigler. In 33.8 minutes per game this season, he is averaging 13.3 points, 7.4 assists, three rebounds and 1.9 steals. He put forth a dominant performance in Saturday's win over Auburn, scoring 20 points, while adding four rebounds and four assists. In the quarterfinals against Texas, he scored 19 points, while adding six assists, two rebounds and two steals. See which team to pick here.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 148 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Florida vs. Tennessee, and which side of the spread hits in over 60% of simulations?