The No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers tip off their 2026-27 campaign against the Wofford Terriers in the first game on the Tuesday college basketball schedule. The Vols made it to the Elite Eight last season and then were aggressive in the transfer portal, bringing in Juke Harris, Tyler Lundblade, Terrence Hill Jr., Jalen Haralson, Dai Dai Ames and Miles Rubin, among others, to revamp the roster. Wofford went 19-13 last season for its ninth-straight winning season. The Vols are 9-0 against Wofford all-time, including beating the Terriers 77-62 in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET from Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center in Knoxville, Tenn. The Vols are 25.5-point favorites in the latest Tennessee vs. Wofford odds, while the over/under is 155.5. Before making any Wofford vs. Tennessee picks, check out the Tennessee vs. Wofford predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Tennessee vs. Wofford 10,000 times and revealed its coveted men's basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Wofford vs. Tennesseei:

Tennessee vs. Wofford spread: Tennessee -25.5 Tennessee vs. Wofford over/under: 155.5 points Tennessee vs. Wofford money line: Tennessee -9091, Wofford +3500 Tennessee vs. Wofford picks: See picks at SportsLine Tennessee vs. Wofford streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Tennessee vs. Wofford predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Wofford vs. Tennessee 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (155.5 points) on the best betting apps. Tennesee's Rick Barnes is one of the top defensive coaches in college basketball and the Vols are coming off another season of allowing fewer than 70 points per game. The Vols also ranked 32nd nationally in field-goal defense, allowing opponents to shoot just 40.9% from the field. Though this roster was constructed with more offense in mind, the Vols have been shaky in exhibition season and will likely need some time for the new pieces to gel.

These teams haven't combined for more than 151 points in their past four meetings, and their two matchups since 2023 have averaged just 141 combined points. This time around, the model is projecting 152 points as the Under hits 58% of the time. See the Wofford vs. Tennessee spread pick at SportsLine.

How to Wofford vs. Tennessee picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see his picks.

So who wins Tennessee vs. Wofford, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model on a 28-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks, and find out.



