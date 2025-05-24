The 2025 French Open begins this Sunday as the second leg of tennis' four major Grand Slam. Carlos Alcaraz is the defending champion of the clay courts at Roland Garros as the three-time major champ looks to pick up his second consecutive French Open title. Iga Swiatek took home her fourth French Open last year and figures to be a top contender once again this year. Here, we'll break down the tennis betting favorites in the men's and women's tournaments and who the top contenders are for the French Open.

2025 French Open men's tournament

This will be the first French Open since Rafael Nadal's retirement, and the only two men to win this tournament besides Nadal since 2016 are both in the field as two of the top four favorites.

Unsurprisingly, Alcaraz opens as the favorite to win the 2025 French Open after he won this tournament a year ago. The 22-year-old Spanish superstar is just an Australian Open away from winning the career Grand Slam, and he opens as the +110 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Alcaraz is followed closely by Jannik Sinner, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, who enters the French Open after having won his second consecutive Australian Open in January. He's priced at +220 at DraftKings for Roland Garros. Sinner, like Alcaraz, is very young at just 23 years old and is already a three-time major winner, having won back-to-back Australian Opens and last year's U.S. Open.

The odds go up tremendously after those two, with Novak Djokovic (+1400) and Alexander Zverev (+1800) the only two besides Alcaraz and Sinner to have odds shorter than +2500. Zverev, the No. 3-ranked player in the world behind Sinner and Alcaraz, is looking for his first major title, and he finished second to Sinner in the Australian Open in January and second to Alcaraz at last year's French Open. Don't count out the veteran Djokovic, as the legendary Serbian is a 24-time major champ with three French Open titles to his name, including one as recently as 2023.

Casper Ruud has the sixth-shortest odds at DraftKings at +2800, and he finished second to Nadal in 2022 for Nadal's 14th and final French Open victory. Ruud also finished second the following year to Djokovic. The Norwegian is a three-time major runner-up and is seeking his first major victory.

2025 French Open women's tournament

Given she's won four of the last five French Opens, you'd think Swiatek would be the favorite in the women's tournament. That's not the case, however, as she checks in at No. 2 at DraftKings with +350 odds, just behind favorite Aryna Sabalenka, the world's No. 1 player, who is at +260. Sabalenka won the 2023 and 2024 Australian Opens as well as last year's U.S. Open. Swiatek is the world's No. 5 player right now, and in addition to her four French Open titles, she won the 2022 U.S. Open.

Coco Gauff and Mirra Andreeva are each +550 at DraftKings to win this year's French Open, and they're ranked No. 2 and No. 6, respectively, in the latest World Tennis Association rankings. Gauff is a one-time major winner, having won the 2023 U.S. Open, while Andreeva is seeking both her first major and her first finals appearance in a major. Her best finish was the semifinals of this year's Australian Open.

Three other notable names in the field are Jelena Ostapenko (+4000), Madison Keys (+5000) and Barbora Krejcikova (+10000). Keys won her first major just months ago in the 2025 Australian Open, while Ostapenko and Krejcikova are the only two previous French Open winners in the field besides Swiatek. Ostapenko won this tournament in 2017, and Krejcikova won in 2021.