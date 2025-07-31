The Washington Commanders stunned the NFL world with a surprise playoff season last year that saw rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels emerge as a future MVP contender, and he did so by making Terry McLaurin his No. 1 target. McLaurin may not be long for the Commanders anymore, though, as the star wide receiver, who was holding out of training camp until the weekend, has asked for a trade, per multiple reports.

McLaurin has one year left on his three-year, $71 million deal, and fellow receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and DK Metcalf have all gotten extensions over the last year. Now instead of forming a tantalizing receiver duo with Deebo Samuel, McLaurin may soon find himself on a new team.

McLaurin is coming off his fifth straight 1,000-yard season, and he set a new career high with 13 touchdown receptions in his first year with Daniels under center. After years of dealing with sub-par quarterback play, McLaurin finally had a star throwing him the ball, and the Ohio State product put together his best overall campaign of his career.

While some star receivers like Higgins and Brandon Aiyuk have asked for trades before getting a contract extension from their current team, there is obviously a chance now that McLaurin has played his last game with Washington. Amid the news that he's seeking a trade, top sportsbooks have listed their odds for the team McLaurin will take his first 2025 snap with. Here's what those odds look like at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Terry McLaurin trade odds (via DraftKings)

Commanders -250

Patriots +450

Raiders +500

Titans +1100

Chargers +1100

Jets +1300

Browns +1400

Steelers +1500

Cardinals +1600

Seahawks +2500

The Commanders are still the odds-on favorites to have McLaurin on the field in 2025, and there is good reason for him to want to stay in Washington given his stellar work with Daniels last season. That being said, it's all about the money, and McLaurin clearly wants to get paid. If the Commanders won't pay him, it's very likely another team will.

The Patriots, Raiders, Titans, Jets and Browns are all in the market for a top receiver, but all those teams are starting over at quarterback this year, which could make it less appealing for McLaurin to agree to an extension with any of those squads. The Steelers don't have a plan beyond Aaron Rodgers, the Cardinals would likely want to give Marvin Harrison Jr. more looks and the Seahawks are taking a chance on Sam Darnold's surprising 2024 campaign and just signed Cooper Kupp to a three-year deal this offseason.

There could be some intrigue for McLaurin to play with Tennessee rookie and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward if he can deliver a campaign similar to Daniels in 2025, especially if the Commanders do not extend their receiver and both sides play out the year with no deal in place. However, this betting market is for McLaurin's first snap of the 2025 NFL season. None of the above teams outside of the Chargers can be considered clear playoff contenders, and Los Angeles likely feels solid about its young receiving room with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris, though the veteran Mike Williams just recently retired.

Two interesting potential landing spots for McLaurin are the Buffalo Bills (+5500) and Houston Texans (+7500). The Bills have the reigning league MVP in Josh Allen but lack a true star receiver. They tried to revitalize Amari Cooper and have high hopes for Keon Coleman but are also coming off yet another playoff loss to the Chiefs. Buffalo could be interested in a deal. The Texans had a down year but quarterback C.J. Stroud is still on his rookie deal and is likely to bounce back from a rough campaign. Houston is missing Tank Dell for this season and needs a sidekick to Nico Collins, which McLaurin can be.

The complication with any McLaurin trade is the receiver would still need to be signed to an extension. Any team acquiring McLaurin would have to be able to extend him or risk losing him for nothing in free agency. It's doubtful that McLaurin would seek a trade without a guarantee of an extension. For now, the Commanders are the best bet to retain the receiver for the 2025 season. If the sides cannot come to an agreement, McLaurin is likely to be in a new uniform for the 2026 campaign.