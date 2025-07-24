The Washington Commanders enter the 2025 NFL season with heightened expectations after a surprising run to the NFC Championship Game behind star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and some miraculous last-second wins late in the season. Daniels, who was named Offensive Rookie of the Year, enters his second season as an MVP contender with more comfort in the offense and a new weapon in Deebo Samuel. However, the Commanders also have a contract situation to sort out with star receiver Terry McLaurin. He is entering the final year of a three-year, $71 million deal and has not reported to training camp.

McLaurin broke the 1,000-yard threshold for the fifth consecutive year, setting a career high in touchdown receptions with 13. After years of taking the field with mediocre quarterbacks, the receiver would like to be rewarded not only for his production but for his patience with the team. The front office has been saying all the right things but is also fining McLaurin $50,000 for every camp day he misses and has signed another receiver to keep operations moving for the rest of the roster.

If there's a recipe to sour the environment between a team and player, the Commanders are following it so far. This leads to speculation McLaurin could demand a trade and naturally, the top sportsbooks respond with odds on his potential landing spots. Here's a look at which team McLaurin will take his first 2025 snap with at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Terry McLaurin trade odds (via DraftKings)

Commanders -350

Patriots +400

Raiders +500

Titans +1000

Chargers +1100

Jets +1300

Browns +1400

Steelers +1500

Cardinals +1600

Seahawks +2200

McLaurin hasn't officially demanded a trade yet and it's unlikely he wants to hitch his wagon to a different quarterback after the 2024 season Daniels had. However, if Washington doesn't come through with an extension, it's possible the receiver wants out. The Patriots, Raiders, Titans, Jets and Browns are all in the market for a top receiver but are also starting over at quarterback. The Steelers don't have a plan beyond Aaron Rodgers, the Cardinals would likely want to give Marvin Harrison Jr. more looks and the Seahawks are taking a chance on Sam Darnold's surprising 2024 campaign.

There could be some intrigue for McLaurin to play with Tennessee rookie and No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward if he can deliver a campaign similar to Daniels in 2025, especially if the Commanders do not extend their receiver and both sides play out the year with no deal in place. However, this betting market is for McLaurin's first snap of the 2025 NFL season. None of the above teams outside of the Chargers can be considered contenders, and Los Angeles likely feels solid about its receiving room with Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris.

Two interesting potential landing spots for McLaurin are the Buffalo Bills (+5000) and Houston Texans (+7500). The Bills have the reigning league MVP in Josh Allen but lack a true star receiver. They tried to revitalize Amari Cooper and have high hopes for Keon Coleman but are also coming off yet another playoff loss to the Chiefs. Buffalo could be interested in a deal. The Texans had a down year but quarterback C.J. Stroud is still on his rookie deal and is likely to bounce back from a rough campaign. Houston is missing Tank Dell for this season and needs a sidekick to Nico Collins, which McLaurin can be, although Stefon Diggs will be back.

A second complication of any McLaurin trade is the receiver would still need to be signed to an extension. Any team acquiring McLaurin would have to be able to extend him or risk losing him for nothing in free agency. It's unlikely McLaurin would seek a trade without a guarantee of an extension. For now, the Commanders are the best bet to retain the receiver for the 2025 season. If the sides cannot come to an agreement, McLaurin is likely to be in a new uniform for the 2026 campaign.