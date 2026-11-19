AFC South foes get the Week 11 NFL schedule underway when the Indianapolis Colts (3-7) battle the Houston Texans (3-6) on 'Thursday Night Football' in the 50th all-time meeting between the franchises. Indianapolis is coming off a 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, while Houston dropped a 27-24 decision to the Browns at Cleveland. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (hamstring) and RB Woody Marks (concussion) are among those out for the Texans, though RB David Montgomery (groin) does not carry an injury designation as he's set to play for the first time since Oct. 11. Indy will be without both of its starting offensive tackles. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Reliant Stadium in Houston. The latest Colts vs. Texans odds have Houston as a 12.5-point favorite, having risen from opening at Houston -10. The over/under for total points scored is 44.5. Houston is at -741 on the money line (risk $741 to win $100). Before making any Texans vs. Colts picks, be sure to see the 'Thursday Night Football' predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $5,000 for $100 players on betting sites on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its picks at NFL betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zoned in on Colts vs. Texans. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Texans vs. Colts:

Colts vs. Texans spread Texans -12.5 Colts vs. Texans over/under 44.5 points Colts vs. Texans money line Texans -752, Colts +590 Colts vs. Texans picks See picks at SportsLine Colts vs. Texans streaming Amazon Prime

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Colts vs. Texans predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Colts vs. Texans, the model is going Over 44.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in six of the past 10 Indianapolis games, as well as in seven of the past Houston contests. The Over is also 3-0 in Colts games when the line is between 43 and 46. It is also 3-0 in Indianapolis games against teams allowing between 21 and 25 points per game. Houston is allowing 24.3 points per game. The Texans' offense, meanwhile, is scoring 25.9 points per game.

Quarterback Daniel Jones is completing 59.6% of his passes for 1,830 yards and seven touchdowns. He has thrown 12 picks on the year. Running back Jonathan Taylor is having a solid season. In 10 games played, he has carried 177 times for 739 yards (4.2 average) and eight touchdowns. Quarterback C.J. Stroud leads the Houston offense, completing 62.8% of his passes for 2,462 yards and 19 touchdowns with three interceptions.

The model projects 51 combined points as the Over hits 66% of the time. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make 'Thursday Night Football' picks

In addition to going Over, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who covers in Colts vs. Texans, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Colts vs. Texans spread you need to jump, all from the model that's on a 65-52 run on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.