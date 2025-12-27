Two AFC contenders will try to keep rolling Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Houston Texans in an NFL Week 17 matchup. Both are among the league's best defensive teams, with Houston (10-5) first in the league in yards allowed and Los Angeles (11-4) fourth. But both have quarterbacks who can make plays, as the Chargers' Justin Herbert and Houston's C.J. Stroud are both former NFL Rookie of the Year award winners. The Texans have won seven consecutive games, while the Chargers have won four in a row and seven of their past eight.

The Chargers are 1.5-point favorites with the Over/Under set at 39.5, and there are dozens of NFL player props to choose from in Chargers vs. Texans. We'll break down the best NFL player props for Stroud and Herbert for Saturday's game, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. For a full game forecast for Texans vs. Chargers and more player prop recommendations, visit SportsLine.

Passing yards props

C.J. Stroud: 219.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Justin Herbert: 210.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: C.J. Stroud Under 218.5 passing yards (3 stars)

Stroud comes off a game where he threw for just 187 yards against Las Vegas, and the Chargers allow 30 yards fewer passing yards per game than the Raiders. Los Angeles is sixth in the league against the pass (179.3) and has the league's fourth-best defense overall. Stroud is averaging 219 passing yards per game, and the SportsLine props model projects him for 214 in Saturday's game.

Passing attempts props

C.J. Stroud 32.5 (Over -124, Under -103)

Justin Herbert: 29.5 (Over -122, Under -105)

Top pick: C.J. Stroud Over 32.5 passing attempts (3 stars)

Stroud has topped this number in five of his 11 full games, and with the Texans trying to make a statement here, they will put the ball in Stroud's hands. He attempted 35 passes last week but averaged just 5.3 yards per attempt, so the high volume might not lead to high production against this L.A. defense. Stroud has gone Over his pass attempts prop in three of his past five when the Texans are underdogs.

Passing touchdowns props

C.J. Stroud 1.5 (Over +132, Under -169)

Justin Herbert: 1.5 (Over +126, Under -161)

Top pick: Justin Herbert Under 1.5 passing TDs (3 stars)

Herbert has gone Under his passing TD prop in four of his past six when facing a team with a winning record. He has multiple TD passes in eight of 15 starts but has done it just twice in the past six games. One of those was last week, and he hasn't had more than one TD pass in consecutive games since doing it in four straight in Weeks 7-10. He had two last week, but this Texans defense will be the best he has faced all season.