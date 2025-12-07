The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs are on the edge of oblivion entering their Sunday Night Football matchup at Arrowhead Stadium in NFL Week 14. The Texans (7-5) are eighth in the AFC playoff race, while the Chiefs (6-6) are 10th - after falling short of winning their third straight Super Bowl in February. The teams will count on their star players to keep them in the playoff hunt, and Kansas City receiver Rashee Rice and Houston's explosive Nico Collins could play key roles in the AFC showdown.



Rice and Collins are both difference-makers and will be popular options when it comes to NFL player props Sunday night, so which receiver should you back when it comes to receiving yards and receptions props? To answer that question, we can check in with the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times before assigning grades and projections for all sorts of prop bets. All odds and lines for these picks are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards props

Rashee Rice: 68.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Nico Collins: 70.5 (Over -114, Under -114)

Top pick: Nico Collins Over 70.5 receiving yards (4.5 stars)

Collins has posted at least 75 yards in four of his past five games, and SportsLine's model projects him as the leading receiver in this matchup with 91.6 yards. The speedster is the only consistent threat in the receiving corps, so quarterback C.J. Stroud is going to count on him and tight end Dalton Schultz heavily in this critical showdown.

Receptions props

Rashee Rice: 6.5 (Over +128, Under -172)

Nico Collins: 5.5 (Over -102, Under -130)

Top pick: Rashee Rice Over 6.5 receptions (4.5 stars)

After serving a six-game suspension for an offseason traffic incident, Rice has been making up for lost time. Rice has 42 catches over his six games, going over this number four times. He also is averaging 89 receiving yards over his past five, and the SportsLine Projection Model pegs him for 7.9 receptions and 89 yards, so either of these receiving props looks like a no-brainer.