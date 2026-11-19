The Houston Texans (3-6) will host the Indianapolis Colts (3-7) on Thursday Night Football, with both teams in desperation mode heading into this 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff. Houston blew a 17-0 lead in a loss to Cleveland last week, while Indianapolis snapped a five-game losing streak with a 24-22 win over Miami. The Texans are 12.5-point favorites in the latest NFL odds, and the over/under is down to 43.5. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 here now and get a $55 bonus after $25 in trades:

Kickoff for Texans vs. Colts is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at Reliant Stadium in Houston, Texas. SportsLine's team of NFL experts have analyzed TNF and revealed their Colts vs. Texans prediction, and you can also read this NFL betting preview for Thursday Night . Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after $10 in trades:

Texans vs. Colts betting preview

Both teams need a win on Thursday to remain relevant in the AFC South and AFC playoff picture. Houston won three of four games before blowing a 17-0 lead in a 27-24 loss at Cleveland on Sunday, while Indianapolis snapped a five-game skid in a 24-22 win over Miami. This is the second head-to-head meeting of the season, as the Colts notched a 19-17 win at home in Week 3.

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones completed 24 of 36 passes for 235 yards, one touchdown and one interception in that matchup, and Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had 68 rushing yards on 23 carries. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud completed 16 of 27 yards for just 167 yards and one touchdown. Houston's rushing attack struggled in that matchup, finishing with 70 yards on 21 carries.

The Texans are +188 to make the playoffs, according to DraftKings, and the Colts are 30-1 longshots. Houston is a 12.5-point home favorite in the Texans vs. Colts odds, while the over/under is 44.5. Claim $200 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass after your first $5 wager at DraftKings here:

Colts vs. Texans picks, best bets

Texans -12.5

Tyler Warren Under 15.5 yards longest reception



Texans -12.5



"The Texans fell apart in the second half against the Browns, going three-and-out on six of seven drives before coming up short on their final drive," SportsLine expert R.J. White said. "This should be a nice bounceback spot against a Colts team that didn't deserve to beat a Kyle McCord-led Dolphins unit, with Miami missing two FGs and one XP in the close loss. Daniel Jones had his worst game of the season despite the plus matchup, with no WR talent to lean on. There aren't many reasons to back the Colts here, and the short week makes it even more difficult. Teams favored by more than 10 points are 28-8-1 ATS in Thursday games since 1985, including the Jaguars steamrolling the Ravens two weeks ago." Bet on Texans vs. Colts at bet365 with bonus code CBSBET365 and get $200 in bonus bets after betting $10:

Tyler Warren Under 15.5 yards longest reception

"Tyler Warren is under this line in 7/8 games this season," SportsLine expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "With an average depth of target of just 4.6 yards, Warren only has five targets of 15+ air yards this season, and four of those (with his only two 16+ yard catches) all came in one game. He's functioning purely as an underneath target for Daniel Jones who throws the ball short at the fifth lowest rate (64%) amongst qualified QBs. The Texans are stingy against in-line targets (56% of Warren's production), allowing an 11.4% target rate (20th) and 8.8 yard per reception (23rd). They're also excellent against passes that travel less than 10 air yards, allowing just 5.6 yards per target (26th) and rank 11th defensively in yards per target over expectation." Use the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Thursday Night Football: