It's been a rough start to the season for the 0-2 Houston Texans, and they'll look to get back on track when they visit the 1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Houston offense has been something of a mess through the first two weeks, while Trevor Lawrence has struggled to get on the same page with his receivers -- particularly Brian Thomas Jr. -- in Jacksonville. This has all the makings of a low-scoring game, but who will do what little scoring there may be? We've identified a pair of anytime TD scorer props at Caesars Sportsbook worth considering if you want to make Texans vs. Jaguars part of your NFL betting plan for Week 3.

If you're new to NFL betting or need a refresher, make sure to check out our NFL betting guide with the season underway.

Check out the SportsLine Inside the Lines team's model forecast for the entire Texans-Jaguars game, including more player props.

Top Texans vs. Jaguars anytime TD scorer props:

Travis Etienne anytime TD scorer (+120, Caesars)

Houston has allowed 120 rushing yards per game, putting the Texans in the bottom half of the league in that regard. Between that and Thomas having some bad drops through the first two games, it makes sense to look Etienne's way for a touchdown. How much Liam Coen actually trusts Trevor Lawrence is unclear, so look for Etienne to rumble in after getting the ball in the red zone.

Dalton Schultz anytime TD scorer (+290, Caesars)

C.J. Stroud badly needs a get-right game, and while it would be fun to forecast a big effort from Nico Collins, the Texans need to get back to basics in the passing game. That makes me think Stroud will try to feed his tight end in the red zone, and more importantly, Schultz has a more appealing price than Collins.