Two former first-round picks will lead their respective teams against one another on Monday Night Football when Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks welcome C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans to town. Seattle is 4-2 with Darnold playing like one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL through six weeks while Houston is 2-3 after a slow offensive start, though Stroud had his best game of 2025 last week with four touchdowns against the Baltimore Ravens.

Passing yards props

Sam Darnold: 231.5 (Over -112, Under -112)

C.J. Stroud: 224.5 (Over -113, Under -111)

Top pick: Sam Darnold Over 231.5 passing yards (4.5 stars)

Darnold entered Week 7 ranked third in the NFL in passing yards, and even against a good Texans defense, the model expects him to go Over this line with a projection of 270.6 passing yards. Darnold has gone Over 231.5 passing yards four times this season.

Passing TDs props

Sam Darnold: 1.5 (Over +123, Under -158)

C.J. Stroud: 1.5 (Over +128, Under -164)

Top pick: Sam Darnold Over 1.5 passing touchdowns (4 stars)

In addition to going Over his passing yards prop in four of six games, Darnold has gone Over 1.5 passing touchdowns in four of six games, including six touchdowns over the last two weeks. The model likes Darnold to pass for multiple touchdowns for the third week in a row.

Pass attempts props

Sam Darnold: 31.5 (Over +100, Under -128)

C.J. Stroud: 32.5 (Over -108, Under -118)

Top pick: Sam Darnold Over 31.5 pass attempts (4 stars)

The model is riding with Darnold here as well, projecting Seattle's quarterback to throw the ball 33.7 times on Monday. Seattle's running game has been lackluster while Darnold and Co. have done well through the air. Darnold has gone Over 31.5 passing attempts twice this season.

Pass completions props

Sam Darnold: 19.5 (Over -113, Under -113)

C.J. Stroud: 21.5 (Over -108, Under -118)

Top pick: Sam Darnold Over 19.5 completions (4.5 stars)

Make it a clean sweep for Darnold as the model is also backing him here. He's completed 20 or more passes twice this season, but the model pegs him for 25.1 on Monday.