We've got another installment of the fabled Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry, though this one comes at the NFL with two of the league's brightest young receivers when Nico Collins, a Wolverine, leads the Houston Texans against the Seattle Seahawks and former Buckeyes star Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

The Seahawks are 4-2 after a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Texans are 2-3 and scored a season-high 44 points in their most recent win over the Baltimore Ravens. Smith-Njigba entered Week 7 with the NFL lead in receiving yards with 696, while Collins has just 312 amid a slow start for Houston's offense to begin 2025.

Here, we'll take a closer look at the best NFL player props for JSN and Collins for Week 7 with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We'll also share the top prop recommendations for these receivers from the SportsLine Projection Model, which grades NFL player props on a 5-star scale after simulating every NFL game 10,000 times. The model also has a game forecast for Texans vs. Seahawks along with its wide selection of player prop grades.

Receiving yards props

Nico Collins: 68.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 85.5 (Over -110, Under -114)

Top pick: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 85.5 receiving yards (4 stars)

Smith-Njigba and Darnold have quickly turned into one of the best duos in the league and the model expects that to continue on Monday, even against a tough Texans defense. The model projects JSN for a whopping 103.8 receiving yards, well Over his 86.5 line at DraftKings. He's gone Over 85.5 receiving yards in five of six games this season, with his one Under being a 79-yard performance.

Receptions props

Nico Collins: 5.5 (Over +114, Under -145)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 6.5 (Over -111, Under -114)

Top pick: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 6.5 receptions (4 stars)

In addition to going Over his receiving yards prop, the SportsLine model expects JSN to go Over his receptions prop line of 6.5 with a projection of 7.8 catches against the Texans. Smith-Njigba has cleared this line in four of his six games played in 2025.