Texans vs. Seahawks: NFL player props for Nico Collins, Jaxon Smith-Njigba for Monday Night Football Week 7
Is Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba or Houston's Nico Collins the better pick for NFL player props on Monday Night Football?
We've got another installment of the fabled Michigan vs. Ohio State rivalry, though this one comes at the NFL with two of the league's brightest young receivers when Nico Collins, a Wolverine, leads the Houston Texans against the Seattle Seahawks and former Buckeyes star Jaxon Smith-Njigba on Monday Night Football in Week 7.
The Seahawks are 4-2 after a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the Texans are 2-3 and scored a season-high 44 points in their most recent win over the Baltimore Ravens. Smith-Njigba entered Week 7 with the NFL lead in receiving yards with 696, while Collins has just 312 amid a slow start for Houston's offense to begin 2025.
Here, we'll take a closer look at the best NFL player props for JSN and Collins for Week 7 with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We'll also share the top prop recommendations for these receivers from the SportsLine Projection Model, which grades NFL player props on a 5-star scale after simulating every NFL game 10,000 times. The model also has a game forecast for Texans vs. Seahawks along with its wide selection of player prop grades.
Receiving yards props
Nico Collins: 68.5 (Over -110, Under -114)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 85.5 (Over -110, Under -114)
Top pick: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 85.5 receiving yards (4 stars)
Smith-Njigba and Darnold have quickly turned into one of the best duos in the league and the model expects that to continue on Monday, even against a tough Texans defense. The model projects JSN for a whopping 103.8 receiving yards, well Over his 86.5 line at DraftKings. He's gone Over 85.5 receiving yards in five of six games this season, with his one Under being a 79-yard performance.
Receptions props
Nico Collins: 5.5 (Over +114, Under -145)
Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 6.5 (Over -111, Under -114)
Top pick: Jaxon Smith-Njigba Over 6.5 receptions (4 stars)
In addition to going Over his receiving yards prop, the SportsLine model expects JSN to go Over his receptions prop line of 6.5 with a projection of 7.8 catches against the Texans. Smith-Njigba has cleared this line in four of his six games played in 2025.