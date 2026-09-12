The Texas A&M Aggies look to make a statement at Kyle Field when they host the Arizona State Sun Devils in a Week 2 showdown on Saturday. Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed leads a Texas A&M team that shut out its Week 1 opponent, while Sun Devils quarterback Cutter Boley, a Kentucky transfer, made a stunning debut by throwing for 387 yards and six touchdowns against Morgan State. Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $50 bonus after $10 in trades:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The Aggies are 14.5-point favorites in the latest Arizona State vs. Texas A&M odds, while the over/under is 50.5 points. Before making any Arizona State vs. Texas A&M picks, check out the Arizona State vs. Texas A&M predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks on betting sites since the 2024 season, and it has been upgraded for the 2026 season to even better factor in the transfer portal. Anybody following its college football betting picks could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arizona State vs. Texas A&M. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for ASU vs. Texas A&M:

Arizona State vs. Texas A&M spread Texas A&M -14.5 Arizona State vs. Texas A&M over/under 50.5 points Arizona State vs. Texas A&M money line Texas A&M -714, Arizona State +514 Arizona State vs. Texas A&M picks See picks at SportsLine Arizona State vs. Texas A&M streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Arizona State vs. Texas A&M predictions

After simulating Arizona State vs. Texas A&M 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Under (50.5 points) at the best betting apps. Texas A&M's defense served a shutout in Week 1. Points could be hard to come by for Arizona State, as Kyle Field is notorious for being one of the toughest places in college football to play.

The advanced model calls for 47 combined points to be scored. Making the Under the value pick hit 58% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Arizona State vs. Texas A&M picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Arizona State vs. Texas A&M, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 33-20 run on top-rated CFB money-line picks, and find out.