A pair of four-win teams in the SEC will clash on Saturday's college football schedule as the No. 7 Texas Longhorns (4-1, 1-1 SEC) host the Florida Gators (4-2, 2-2 SEC). The Longhorns lost their No. 1 ranking with a 27-24 Red River Rivalry defeat to Oklahoma last week. The Gators have suffered back-to-back losses of 19-plus points to Missouri and South Carolina, falling out of the Top 25 in the process. Arch Manning is 11-0 in his college career at home. Florida quarterback Aaron Philo is listed as questionable on the availability report. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns are 11.5-point favorites in the latest Florida vs. Texas odds, while the over/under for total points is 51.5. Before making any Texas vs. Florida picks, check out the Florida vs. Texas predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas vs. Florida odds

Florida vs. Texas spread Texas -11.5 Florida vs. Texas over/under 51.5 points Florida vs. Texas money line Texas -420, Florida +360 Florida vs. Texas picks See picks at SportsLine Florida vs. Texas streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Florida vs. Texas predictions

After simulating Texas vs. Florida 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 51.5 points at betting apps. Both teams have leaned over this season, with it being a combined 7-4 for the two squads. Florida has seen almost nothing but high-scoring affairs all year as its six games have averaged 70.7 combined points. Meanwhile, Texas' vaunted defense has dominated inferior opponents in allowing just 6.5 points to Group of 6 programs, but the Longhorns have given up 22.3 points in three games versus power conference teams.

Florida running back Jadan Baugh, who leads the nation with 12 touchdowns, is expected to exploit that defense with a 100-yard game on the ground. In the passing game, the quarterbacks are projected to combine for over three passing touchdowns, on average, with them combining for over 500 yards of total offense.

The model projects 52 combined points, giving value to the Over. See the model's Florida vs. Texas spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Texas vs. Florida picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Florida vs. Texas, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Florida spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 48-40 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 7 on a 48-40 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.