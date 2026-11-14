A top-25 SEC matchup on Saturday's college football schedule has the Texas Longhorns visiting the LSU Tigers. Texas was able to fly to LSU on Friday night after the FAA ground stoppage was lifted. The sixth-ranked Longhorns (7-2, 4-2 SEC) have won three straight since dropping back-to-back games in mid-October, and the Longhorns knocked off Missouri, 34-20, last Saturday. No. 21 LSU saw its bid for a three-game win streak come to an end with a 31-13 loss to Alabama in Week 10. New Orleans native and UT quarterback, Arch Manning, will play his first game in Louisiana since high school. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, La. The all-time series is tied 1-1 as this will be their first-ever SEC meeting. The Tigers are 4.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 46.5 in the latest LSU vs. Texas odds. Before making any Texas vs. LSU picks, check out the LSU vs. Texas predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas vs. LSU odds

LSU vs. Texas spread LSU -4.5 LSU vs. Texas over/under 46.5 points LSU vs. Texas money line LSU -200, Texas +170 LSU vs. Texas picks See picks at SportsLine LSU vs. Texas streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Texas vs. LSU predictions

After simulating LSU vs. Texas 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. These teams have combined to play three games where the total is below 50, and the Over has hit in all three. The total has been surpassed in each of Texas' last two games away from home, while the Over sports a 3-2 record over LSU's last five games overall.

Manning has accounted for three total touchdowns in three straight games, while his counterpart in Sam Leavitt is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation. Leavitt tops the SEC in passing yards and ranks fourth in the conference with eight rushing scores. With offensive firepower on both sides, the computer projects 53 combined points as the Over hits 66% of the time in an A-rated pick. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Texas vs. LSU picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins LSU vs. Texas, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. LSU spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.