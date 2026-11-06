A possible College Football Playoff eliminator highlights the SEC slate for Week 10, as the Missouri Tigers host the Texas Longhorns. These teams have identical 6-2 overall records; a three-defeat team will have a lot of ground to make up in CFP consideration. Seventh-ranked Texas arrives after back-to-back wins over Ole Miss and Mississippi State, while No. 18 Missouri is coming off a 34-10 win at Arkansas. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo. The Longhorns are 2.5-point favorites, while the over/under is 42.5 in the latest Texas vs. Missouri odds. Before making any Texas vs. Missouri picks, check out the Texas vs. Missouri predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas vs. Missouri odds

Texas vs. Missouri spread Texas -2.5 Texas vs. Missouri over/under 42.5 points Texas vs. Missouri money line Texas -142, Missouri +120 Texas vs. Missouri picks See picks at SportsLine Texas vs. Missouri streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Texas vs. Missouri predictions

After simulating Texas vs. Missouri 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 46.5 points at betting apps and the best college football betting sites. The Under has hit in the last three games involving Missouri, and it's 4-2 in Texas' last six contests.

The Longhorns are allowing a scant 17.1 ppg but the defense will have its hands full against a balanced Tigers attack led by QB Austin Simmons (1,952 yards, 16 TD, 2 INT) and 1,000-yard rusher Jamal Roberts. On the flip side, Arch Manning (1,727 yards, 15 TD, 7 INT) has re-found himself during this two-game win streak, but Texas is depleted, with key offensive players either out or questionable, including RB Hollywood Smothers (out).

Missouri has allowed at least 31 points in all three of its defeats, and Texas has given up 27 points in three of its last four. The computer is calling for 47 combined points as the Over is the value side 62% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Texas vs. Missouri picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texas vs. Missouri, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 80-77 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 10 on a 80-77 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites.