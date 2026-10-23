One of two ranked matchups on Saturday's college football schedule has the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels visiting the No. 19 Texas Longhorns. The Rebels (5-1, 3-1 SEC) have notched back-to-back wins since suffering their lone loss to Florida in Week 4. The Longhorns (4-2, 1-2 SEC) have dropped their last two, both coming to unranked foes. Arch Manning is expected to start for Texas despite losing some first-team practice reps to redshirt freshman KJ Lacey Jr. this week. This will be the teams' ninth meeting overall but first since Texas joined the SEC. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. UT leads the all-time series 6-2. The Longhorns are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Ole Miss vs. Texas odds, while the over/under for total points is 53.5. Before making any Texas vs. Ole Miss picks, check out the Ole Miss vs. Texas predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas vs. Ole Miss odds

Ole Miss vs. Texas spread Texas -3.5 Ole Miss vs. Texas over/under 53.5 points Ole Miss vs. Texas money line Texas -160, Ole Miss +139 Ole Miss vs. Texas picks See picks at SportsLine Ole Miss vs. Texas streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Ole Miss vs. Texas predictions

After simulating Texas vs. Ole Miss 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 53.5 points at betting apps. The Under hit for both teams in their respective games last Saturday, and that marked three straight unders for Texas at home. The Longhorns' offense is struggling, which played a part in Manning losing some of his first-team reps as Texas looks for a possible jolt. Over the last three games, he has as many turnovers as touchdowns, has been sacked 13 times, and UT is averaging a paltry 2.9 yards per carry.

However, the Longhorns still have a stout defense, averaging 3.2 sacks per game, which is seventh-best in the nation. That will make things difficult for Chambliss who's already thrown more picks this season than all of last year, including interceptions in all three games away from home. The model foresees several drives for both teams ending in kicks -- punts and field goals -- rather than touchdowns. Thus, the Under hits 58% of the time. See the model's Ole Miss vs. Texas spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Texas vs. Ole Miss picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Ole Miss vs. Texas, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Ole Miss spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $600 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.